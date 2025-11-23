The most expensive hotels in London

It is no coincidence that London's most famous hotels are also the most expensive // Image: Shutterstock

For those accustomed to the finest things in life, London remains a playground for the discerning traveller. From Mayfair townhouses to world-class dining, the city’s most coveted hotels offer unparalleled luxury, privacy and service – at a price befitting the capital’s status as a global hub of wealth and culture.

While quality is not always measured by cost alone, in the world of hotels this can be a useful indicator of the level of luxury you are receiving. Many of London’s top hotels offer internationally renowned services, such as spas, gyms, private parking and even cigar lounges, meaning their high prices certainly come with perks.

In fact, 45 of London’s best hotels hold one or more Michelin Keys, a judging system that commands nearly as much respect as its gastronomic counterpart.

Spanning Mayfair, Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Chelsea, the capital’s priciest stays offer locations rivalled only by some of the most exclusive property on the market. At one hotel, you can even spend the night with King Charles as your neighbour.

London is the fourth-most expensive city in the world, sitting behind only Hong Kong, New York City and Monaco, according to Henley & Partners’ 2025 World’s Wealthiest Cities report. According to the same study, London is the sixth-wealthiest city in the world.

As UHNWs travel to the UK capital for its business opportunities, culture and lifestyle, they want their hotel to be a place of refuge and luxury. Spear’s has compiled a list of London’s most expensive hotels, whose hospitality is unparalleled and exclusivity undeniable.

Claridge’s

The Penthouse

Starting from £60,000 per night

Located a stones row from Mayfair’s Bond Street, Claridge’s is situated in a prime location for shoppers // Image: Shutterstock

Since its refurbishment in 2021, Claridge’s has combined the charm of a classic London hotel with state-of-the-art facilities. The hotel’s spa is housed within its five-floor mega-basement, a feat made even more impressive by the limited square footage available in Mayfair.

The Penthouse’s main living area overlooks an oasis-like terrace // Image: Maybourne Hotel Group

The Penthouse, Claridge’s premier offering, is much more than a hotel suite. Occupying the entire top floor of the hotel, it offers guests a sense of privacy virtually unparalleled in London, with its own dining and living space, plunge pool and gym. Furthermore, the suite has its own ‘Piano Pavilion’ – a Steinway grand piano housed in what resembles a futuristic greenhouse.

The Emory

The Emory Penthouse

£22,000 per night

Guests of the Emory Penthouse wake up facing Hyde Park // Image: Maybourne Hotel Group

As London’s only all-suite hotel, it is unsurprising that The Emory is also one of the city’s most expensive places to stay. Facing Hyde Park on the Knightsbridge side, the hotel offers a contemporary alternative to its older counterparts down the road. Its building was designed by Richard Rogers, who famously designed Paris’ Centre Pompidou and the Leadenhall Building in London, more commonly known as ‘the Cheese Grater’.

Overlooking Hyde Park, The Emory’s glass façade bring its guests closer to nature // Image: The Emory

While modern in its design, The Emory offers the same levels of comfort and luxury as a traditional hotel. It has its own branch of ABC Kitchens, which originated as a mainstay of the New York restaurant scene. Beyond this, the private spa, Surrenne, offers guests a place of calm outside the city. Those staying in the hotel’s most expensive suite, The Emory Penthouse, do not need to worry about navigating London traffic to reach the airport – complimentary helicopter flights to private airfields, such as Luton and Farnborough, are available to guests.

The Lanesborough

The Royal Suite

Starting from £20,000 per night for all seven bedrooms

The living room in the Royal Suite lives up to its regal name // Image: The Lanesborough

Situated on Hyde Park Corner, the Lanesborough is a stone’s throw, or a particularly short carriage ride, from Buckingham Palace. With views over Hyde Park, the hotel has the feel of a country escape within the city. Straddling Mayfair, Belgravia and Knightsbridge, guests can make the most of London’s most expensive postcodes.

While the Lanesborough is classically decorated, the hotel only opened in 1991 // Image: The Lanesborough

The Lanesborough’s prime offering, The Royal Suite, contains seven bedrooms, making it the largest of its kind in London. It comes with two living rooms, a large dining room and a dedicated butler. One of the hotel’s fleet of cars is provided as a complimentary service for guests who book the suite in its entirety.

The Savoy

The Royal Suite

£11,310 per night

The entrance to the Savoy evokes a feeling of Hollywood glamour, with the cars even driving on the right-hand side of the road // Image: Shutterstock

A rare Art Deco masterpiece on the banks of the River Thames, The Savoy offers guests a stay in London outside the likes of Mayfair and Knightsbridge. Located just off the Strand, it is firmly nestled within London’s ‘Theatreland’ – the hotel even has a stage of its own, which hosts sell-out shows. With a myriad of sophisticated bars, a ballroom and a spa, guests are surrounded by the highest level of service and luxury.

Gallery, one of the Savoy’s restaurants, is situated in a bright, glass-domed atrium // Image: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

The hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, 1890 by Gordon Ramsay, is one of only 81 eateries in the capital to hold that title. Gallery, another of its restaurants, is designed for guests to relax. As with most of the hotels on this list, The Savoy’s most expensive suite is also its most impressive. Aptly named ‘the Royal Suite’, it is decorated with a uniquely Edwardian glamour. The suite is served by The Savoy’s butler service, offering an unobtrusive presence to meet all guests’ requirements.

The Ritz

Deluxe Suite

£5,549 per night

The Ritz was home to Margaret Thatcher during the final months of her life // Image: Shutterstock

A world-renowned name in the hotel industry, The Ritz is as expensive as it is luxurious. Proudly situated on Piccadilly, it offers guests a place to stay above the hustle and bustle of London’s West End. With Green Park to its rear, Mayfair directly in front and Fortnum & Mason a few feet down the road, The Ritz offers guests a quintessentially English stay (even if its origins lie in France). Decorated in its signature Louis XVI style, the hotel transports guests back in time, even if its prices are firmly rooted in the 21st century. For those who wish to arrive in style, guests can hire the hotel’s Rolls-Royce Phantom to drop them off at the door.