Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab: Inside Dubai’s new superyacht-inspired hotel

The Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is the hotel group's most striking project yet // Image: Jumeirah Group

For nearly three decades, the Jumeirah brand, owned by Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has reflected the ambitions of the city itself. In 1998, the hotel group opened its first property, the Jumeirah Beach Hotel. At the time, Dubai’s coastline was still largely undeveloped, and the hotel, shaped like a breaking wave, immediately stood out on the horizon. Just a year later came the Burj Al Arab, its sail-shaped form quickly becoming a global symbol of the city.

Both hotels were designed to honour the country’s maritime heritage; the UAE’s connection to the sea runs deep, beginning with its history of pearl diving and fishing to its modern role as a hub of trade and leisure.

Earlier this year, Jumeirah completed its nautical trilogy with the opening of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. Built in the shape of a superyacht, it is deliberately conspicuous and entirely in keeping with Dubai’s appetite for both scale and extravagance.

A fitting successor to its predecessors, the superyacht-shaped hotel embodies the city’s spirit of excess – a vessel of ultimate luxury that, like Dubai, is defined by its pursuit of the extraordinary.

Location

Marsa Al Arab occupies one of the most coveted stretches of Jumeirah’s coastline, positioned alongside sister properties: Burj Al Arab and the Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Guests enjoy access to shared facilities, from pools and private beach areas to wellness centres, with a dedicated chauffeured buggy service whisking them between hotels.

Marsa Al Arab sits next to the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and guests can visit both properties using the hotels’ provided chauffeured-buggies // Image: Jumeirah Group

Families are particularly well catered for. The Wild Wadi Waterpark, just steps from the hotel, offers complimentary access exclusively for Jumeirah guests.

Situated on Jumeirah Beach Road, Marsa Al Arab is within close proximity to iconic landmarks including the Dubai Mall (the world’s largest shopping centre), Burj Khalifa (the world’s tallest tower), Souk Madinat Jumeirah and the Al Fahidi Historical District, as well as a selection of independent boutiques, cafés and restaurants.

Located near Dubai Harbour, the hotel also offers convenient access to Dubai’s network of private yacht charters and dhow services along the Gulf.

Marsa Al Arab’s proximity to some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks allows guests to seamlessly explore the city // Image: Jumeirah Group

Rooms & design

At the heart of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab’s futuristic superyacht-shaped design is architect Shaun Killa (whose works includes the Bahrain World Trade Centre and the highly-acclaimed Museum of the Future in Dubai). Killa has described Marsa Al Arab as feminine in form, avoiding sharp edges and conveying a sense of motion and serenity.

The lobby is an immediate introduction to the fluid and feminine narrative Killa has sought to convey. A blue curved-glass installation, handblown in the Czech Republic, cascades down the ceiling and is intended to evoke an ocean breeze, while gold patterned separators divide Marsa Al Arab’s expansive lobby area into private niches. Inspired by the Arabic mashrabiya (a latticed screen traditionally hung on windows and balconies to provide shade in the desert’s extreme heat), they intentionally call to mind sand dunes at golden hour, and offer a welcome sense of intimacy amid the scale of the hotel.

The lobby of Marsa Al Arab is inspired by the themes of desert and sea // Image: Jumeirah Group

Paris-based Tristan Auer collaborated on the interiors, translating Killa’s architectural language into spaces that feel luxurious and curated. With a portfolio that boasts projects such as the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, the Mandarin Oriental in Miami and the Carlton in Cannes, Auer has brought a riviera-style elegance to Marsa Al Arab.

The property contains a total of 300 rooms and 86 suites but despite its size, it retains its sense of exclusivity through expansive rooms. The Ocean Deluxe Suite (in which Spear’s resided) includes a living room, walk-in wardrobe, two bathrooms, bedroom and a balcony overlooking the sea. Soft rust and blue tones sweep across curved walls and bespoke furnishings, where the gentle curvature and absence of harsh lines are intended to be reminiscent of a luxurious superyacht.

Interiors are complemented by subtle, thoughtful touches: a plate of chocolates and pastries waiting on arrival in the living room, slippers monogrammed with guests’ initials and a marble-clad bathroom with a bathtub perfectly framed for a full sea view – electrically controlled curtains are thankfully fitted throughout the room.

The in-room experience extends to ‘local’ delicacies: the minibar features Dubai’s famous pistachio knafeh chocolate (usually available only through specialist delivery at select hours), a reminder of the hotel’s attention to its guests’ desires.

For longer stays, the property offers 82 private residences, available for leases of 21 days up to one year, with rental prices reaching AED 4 million annually (around £800,000). These residences combine the privacy of a home with the service and refinement of a five-star hotel.

Dining

To say Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab boasts some of the city’s finest restaurants would be an understatement. Among the standouts are Iliana, a Greek beachside restaurant, and Rialto, an Italian dining destination; choosing a favourite between the two is impossible.

At Iliana particularly, the seafood and fresh produce is exemplary, with many of the ingredients flown into the UAE from Greece. Menu favourites are undoubtedly the scallop sashimi – which arrives in its shell – bathed in a citrusy sauce and topped with finely diced red chilies, and the chopped cauliflower and caramelised almond salad. Dessert is not to be missed: the bougatsa, a traditional Greek confection of cinnamon ice cream, kumquat confit and filo pastry is one of Iliana’s most popular dishes. Diners are invited to crush the pastry and stir the elements together, creating a playful finale.

Iliana Restaurant is inspired by Greek flavours and seasonal ingredients are flown into the UAE from Greece // Image: Jumeirah Group

Rialto, Marsa Al Arab’s most in-demand restaurant, offers an equally memorable experience through the food, interiors and service. The head chef makes the rounds each night meeting guests at their tables and offers his recommendations for dishes to sample. A creamy fried burrata with a sweet tomato salad alongside a surprisingly delicate seabream tartare is a flawless opener to what our waitress appropriately called ‘the star of the show’: a perfectly executed lobster linguine. Dessert lives up to expectations: the tiramisu is rich and perfectly balanced, while the pistachio gelato offers a subtle nutty saltiness finished with a soft drizzle of olive oil.

The interiors feature curved pillars and archways in tones of blue, rust and gold, and evoke a strange sense of being in an elegant alien ship. The space itself strikes a rare balance – ideal for an intimate date, yet also perfect for families and business dinners.

Rialto is Marsa Al Arab’s Italian fine-dining establishment and has a diverse menu of seafood and Italian cuisine // Image: Jumeirah Group

Marsa Al Arab’s commitment to flawless dining extends to breakfast. The expansive buffet is divided into multiple sections: a health bar stocked with granola, juices and yogurts (including a dedicated honey selection from around the world); a traditional South Indian breakfast station; a Japanese section where sushi is hand-rolled to order, as well as pastries, an omelette bar and charcuterie. On-site is a Pierre Hermé bakery, and some pastries, such as the lychee madeleines which are unmissable, are included in breakfast service.

A breakfast bar by day and a drinks bar by night, each space at Marsa Al Arab has been designed with flair // Image: Jumeirah Group

The scale of the buffet might seem overwhelming, but it is presented with meticulous attention to detail. Guests receive a menu with à la carte options and drinks, alongside a map guiding them through the various sections of the buffet and suggesting a route for the full experience.

Every aspect of dining at Marsa Al Arab, from presentation to service, reflects the hotel’s dedication to precision and thoughtful hospitality.

Wellness & amenities

Of all the hotel spas in Dubai, the one at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab may be the most extensive. Spread across three floors, the Talise Spa includes a dedicated women-only level – a nod to the region’s emphasis on privacy and cultural sensitivity – along with an on-site salon, 20-metre indoor pool and a Technogym-equipped fitness centre with personal trainers available.

Traditional treatments such as massages and facials sit alongside a suite of advanced technological therapies: cryotherapy, red-light therapy and a hyperbaric chamber designed to promote recovery and clarity through 100 per cent pure oxygen intake.

Guests staying in suites have access to a private pool overlooking the Burj Al Arab. Each suite is allocated its own poolside cabana, complete with a hammock, deck chairs, sofa and minibar. Attendants circulate with homemade mint and lemon ice lollies, lychee sorbets and even offer to clean sunglasses between dips. It’s a level of attentiveness that marks the high-quality service at Marsa Al Arab.

For families, a larger main pool forms the lively heart of the resort – sun-drenched and lined with loungers, it’s ideal for travellers with young children.

Verdict

It is difficult to imagine a more accomplished addition to Dubai’s hotel landscape. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab feels finely tuned, from the design to the service, with dining a particular highlight. Crucially, it does not rely on the weight of the Jumeirah name but rather leads a confident evolution of it.

More information

Starting rate: £1500 per night

Nearest airport: 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport

Address: Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email for reservations: MAAreservations@jumeirah.com

Website: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab