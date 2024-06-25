Best later living developments for high-net-worth individuals 2024

High-net-worth individuals seek more than just a place to retire; they desire an elevated lifestyle that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience. The finest later living developments offer a blend of opulent residences, luxury amenities, and personalised services that would please the guests at any five-star hotel, alongside support and world-class nursing care.

These exceptional communities are designed to provide a seamless transition into retirement with the highest standard of living. Discover the epitome of refined senior living with Spear’s later living index which features properties that make giving up the too-big family home and moving into something more suitable something to relish.

Best later living developments: names to know

Auriens Chelsea – Recommended

Auriens, a luxury later-living development located just off the King’s Road in Chelsea, opened in 2021 has 56 generously appointed one- and two-bedroom apartments available for over-65s to rent or purchase. Auriens’ five-star facilities include a health club, swimming pool, library, wine room, cinema and restaurant. On-site healthcare is provided by the highly regarded Draycott Nursing and Care, available 24 hours a day.

Fitzjohn’s – Recommended

Fitzjohn’s in Hampstead is a modern development of 29 apartments exclusively for senior residents. It offers amenities such as a pool, sauna, fitness and wellness suite, restaurant, bar, library, and underground automated parking.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best later living developments for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best later living developments for HNW individuals: the complete list

