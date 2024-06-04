Quintessentially Group’s co-founder’s Highgate mansion sells for £13.5 million

The property in a leafy corner of Highgate sold off-market for £13.5 million / Image: DDRE Global

A seven-bedroom family home in Highgate has sold for £13.5 million, reflecting the enduring appeal of this leafy corner of north London.

Seller Aaron Simpson, co-founder and executive chairman of Quintessentially Group and founder Kindred.co, enlisted the expertise of agent Benji Weinberger of DDRE Global, the super-prime property firm founded by Daniel Daggers and subject of the Netflix series Buying London.

The seven-bedroom family home offers a spacious garden / Image: DDRE Global

The transaction, completed off-market in just six weeks, marks only the only £10 million-plus sale in N6 this year and the second in the last 18 months.

Recent research from estate agents Benham and Reeves shows Highgate has seen a greater annual increase in house prices than any other London neighbourhood. The number of properties for sale in the £10 million-plus price bracket has more than doubled year-on-year.

‘Ticks every box’

The open living room with views over the south-east facing garden / Image: DDRE

Located near Hampstead Heath, the Edwardian-style property features 8,557 sq ft of living space, including an indoor swimming pool and two gyms. There is also an entrance hall, eat-in kitchen, reception room and a separate wing for staff quarters. Outside, there is a formal topiary garden in addition to the main south-east facing garden.

With an eye to the privacy craved by ultra-high-net-worth buyers, the home also boasts gated entryways leading to private off-street parking.

‘Broadlands Road is one of Highgate’s most prestigious addresses, particularly known for its proximity to Highgate school and the high street,’ explains Weinberger of the property’s appeal.

The property boasts an indoor swimming pool in addition to two gyms / Image: DDRE Global

‘The red brick facades of a few select houses here are widely admired and rarely available. Houses as lateral as these are very hard to find also, particularly all at ground level and above, and this is potentially one of the widest houses in the neighbourhood.

‘Aside from the expansive living spaces and large bedrooms, other factors such as a carriage gated driveway, swimming pool as well as large rear garden were big attributes to why this house sold so quickly. It ticked almost every box for an incoming buyer.’