‘Once-in-a-decade’ apartment at The Glebe Chelsea comes to market at £40 million

The property is listed at £40,000,000 with DDRE Global / Image: DDRE

A rare five-bedroom lateral apartment on the first floor at Chelsea‘s The Glebe has come to market at £40 million, Spear’s can reveal.

This first-floor apartment is one eight uniquely designed residences in the development and is the first re-sale to come to market at The Glebe.

Listed with DDRE Global, this is a once-in-a-decade chance to own a slice of this residential development, DDRE Global founder Daniel Daggers tells Spear’s.

Expansive lateral layouts are an increasingly prized commodity in London’s ultra-prime market where space is at a premium, and the gallery-like proportions are ideal for displaying fine art, Daggers says.

Despite economic fluctuations, demand for ultra-prime properties remains strong in London / Image: Alex Winship

The Glebe prides itself on discretion and security at its centre, with private landscaped gardens designed by Tom Stuart-Smith offering a sanctuary. The Glebe remains a boutique collection of apartments, houses, and a penthouse.

‘The average size of residences here far exceeds what’s typically offered in London, providing an unparalleled sense of space, privacy, and liveability,’ Daggers says.

[See also: Inside the wellness-focused £44 million penthouse in London’s hottest address]

The five-bedroom lateral apartment on the first floor has recently come to market / Image: Alex Winship

Chelsea: London’s hottest prime property postcode

Chelsea has long been a magnet for affluent buyers, and recently, there’s been a noticeable rise in American and international buyers gravitating towards the area, attracted by the area’s world-class restaurants, art galleries and larger apartments.

‘We’ve recently seen what is being heavily reported in the press, such as the property sale to Tom Ford in SW3… Areas like The Boltons offer the exclusivity and grandeur that UHNW buyers seek, but without the same level of visibility or foot traffic you’d find in other ultra-prime locations of Mayfair and Knightsbridge. That discretion is priceless,’ Daggers says.

The Glebe apartments have been individually designed by world-renowned interior designers, including Peter Mikic, Studio Reed, and Jean-Louis Deniot / Image: Alex Winship

This combination of exclusivity and lifestyle appeal continues to draw interest from international buyers, particularly families and professionals seeking both prestige and convenience, he adds.

The rise of lateral apartments

Lateral apartments have gained popularity among buyers looking for what Daggers dubs ‘live-style’ options.

‘We often focus on the concept of lifestyle, but the true purpose of lateral living is for the eagerness of people wanting to have better live-style at home,’ he tells Spear’s.

These residences prioritise spacious, well-planned layouts that enhance comfort and functionality, exemplified by The Glebe.

[See also: Millennials make their mark on the prime property market]

Wellness as a key priority

The Glebe integrates wellness spaces into its design, with private pools, spas, and gyms, along with access to a central fitness centre. These facilities are only shared with a select few apartments, ensuring privacy and exclusivity and taps into a strong trend in the prime property market.

Among the development’s amenities is an indoor swimming pool / Image: Alex Winship

For global travellers who frequently move between residences, having fully equipped wellness amenities at home is essential, Daggers says, adding that the combination of convenience, security, and luxury makes The Glebe an ideal sanctuary for those who value health and well-being.

[See also: London property agent Daniel Daggers gets the Selling Sunset treatment with new Netflix show]

‘The ability to prioritise health without leaving home is a key driver in ultra-prime real estate. At The Glebe, wellness spaces are only shared with three other apartments, ensuring privacy and exclusivity,’ the DDRE Global founder adds.

Trends in London’s prime property market

This ultra-private, bespoke development is in the heart of Chelsea / Image: Alex Winship

The £40 million listing comes at a time of uncertainty in the London prime market. But despite economic fluctuations, demand for ultra-prime properties remains strong, particularly for turnkey residences, Daggers says.

‘Buyers at this level prioritise ease and certainty over value; they don’t want the stress of a refurbishment, rising build costs, or the personal toll of a long renovation (I’ve heard more than once, “I don’t want to get divorced over a build”)’, say Daggers.

[See also: The rise of #PropertyTok]

Who will buy The Glebe?

The ideal buyer for The Glebe is likely an international entrepreneur or investor from Europe or North America who values privacy, exclusivity, and discretion, Daggers revealed.

‘An individual considering a property of this calibre is already attuned to beauty, craftsmanship, and legacy. Whether it’s fine art, design, or real estate, true collectors don’t just acquire—they curate,’ he adds.

For more information, see the listing at DDRE Global