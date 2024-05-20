Park Modern unveils final super-prime residences in Bayswater

Park Modern offers sweeping views over Hyde Park / Image: FENTON WHELAN / GRANT FRAZER

Park Modern, the £500 million super-prime development from Fenton Whelan, is finally complete.

The 55-residence, 160,000 sq ft scheme on the corner of Bayswater Road and Queensway overlooking Hyde Park offers one- to six-bedroom apartments and penthouses ranging from £2.15 million up to £60 million.

Although the majority have been sold off-plan, a select number have been unveiled for sale today, including the ninth-floor penthouse which boasts a wraparound 2,397 sq ft terrace and 6,873 sq ft of living space.

A selection of Park Modern residences have been unveiled for sale / Image: FENTON WHELAN / GRANT FRAZER

Residences feature oak flooring, Calcutta Vogue white marble slab flooring and custom kitchens with Gaggenau appliances.

Park Modern residents also have access to 30,000 sq ft of amenities including a 25m swimming pool, gym, private cinema, treatment room and salon. As has become de rigueur for such developments, there will also be a 24/7 concierge offering everything from laundry and housekeeping services to floral arranging and private dining options.

The living areas offer leafy views / Image: FENTON WHELAN / GRANT FRAZER

Management is provided by Rhodium, the under-the-radar property management firm behind some of London’s most opulent residences including Knightsbridge Gardens and the Bryanston.

‘The latest release of apartments offers a wide range of sizes, layouts and features to match every lifestyle complimented by the lifestyle amenities and impeccable level of service provided by the Park Modern team,’ says James Van Den Heule, co-founding director of Fenton Whelan. Fellow co-founding director Sanjay Sharma adds: ‘Now available for immediate occupation the completed apartments allow buyers to appreciate the truly elevated living experience that comes with these luxurious homes overlooking Hyde Park.’

The development boasts 30,000 sq ft of amenities, including a 25m pool / FENTON WHELAN / GRANT FRAZER

The development, which was shortlisted for Super Prime Development of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023, will also boast The Park, a modern grand café with parkside views from renowned restaurateur Jeremy King, which will open its doors later this summer.

Park Modern is part of a wider Bayswater revival that has led to the long-overlooked neighbourhood being touted as one to watch. ‘The north of “the park” is now considered the next core area of London’s finest properties,’ Becky Fatemi of Sotheby’s International Realty recently told Spear’s.

The curving lobby creates a welcoming entrance for residents FENTON WHELAN / GRANT FRAZER

The former Whiteleys shopping centre on Queensway is reopening after a £1.2 billion Foster + Partners makeover. The first apartments were handed over to buyers in March, and all will be finished by the end of September.

The Whiteley will also be the venue of the UK’s first Six Senses hotel, as well as new retail, dining, leisure and entertainment destinations.

The scheme today announced four new commercial tenants set to open their doors later this year, including Yuum, a boutique Japanese inspired café, and pioneering contemporary Chinese art gallery 3812 Gallery.