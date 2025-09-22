Spear’s heads to the 2025 Monaco Yacht Show

The 2025 Monaco Yacht Show allows access to some of the world's best superyachts / Image: Monaco Yacht Show

Spear’s Magazine will host a panel discussion and a private reception at the 2025 edition of the Monaco Yacht Show, thanks to a partnership between the two organisations.



Now in its 34th year, the Monaco Yacht Show is widely regarded as the most important event of its type in the world. This year’s show will see 120 superyachts displayed at Monaco’s Port Hercule, with the vessels ranging from 24 to over 100 metres in length.

Attendees of the event can peruse yachts ands superyachts alike / Image: Monaco Yacht Show

Almost half of the boats at the show will be unveiled publicly for the first time, with superyachts such as Feadship’s Valor and The Italian Sea Group’s Katana being some of the prime offerings. Benetti’s superyacht Mar is set to be the largest at the event, at an impressive 107 metres in length, making it the only yacht to surpass the 100 metre benchmark at this year’s show. Having been expected to make an appearance at the show, Feadship’s 118 metre hydrogen-powered boat Breakthrough, was sold earlier this month and will not now feature.

Italian Sea Group’s sailing superyacht Katana will be on show at this year’s event

The Monaco Yacht Show will play host to a number of events, with panel discussions on subjects ranging from sustainable maritime luxury to the unknown potential of nuclear powered vessels.

Through its partnership with the Monaco Yacht Show, Spear’s will host a panel discussion on the practicalities and potential pitfalls of owning a superyacht, entitled ‘Becoming an Owner’. The conversation with leading experts from the industry will take place at 10:20am on Thursday 25th September at the main Monaco Yacht Show conference hall. Admission is free to those with a valid pass to access the show.

Related

Becoming an owner



The attractions of owning one’s own yacht are many and obvious, but is it right for you? A seasoned superyacht owner and specialists from their respective fields within the industry join Spear’s editor-in-chief Edwin Smith to discuss the privileges – and the pitfalls – of making the leap to ownership.



The conversation will provide an opportunity to discuss both the privileges and pitfalls of purchasing, owning and managing one’s own vessel – with high-calibre speakers, superyacht owners and leading figures from the industry. Join us to learn what it’s really like to own one of these marvels of engineering and craftsmanship (and the costs associated with them).

Guests at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show can expect talks from some of the biggest names in boating / Image: Monaco Yacht Show

Later the same day, Spear’s will host a private evening reception in partnership with CAUDWELL, the property developer owned by entrepreneur and philanthropist John Caudwell. The firm’s reimagining of one of the Riviera’s most storied Art Deco buildings, Le Provençal, has recently launched.



The event will take place aboard Project Agnetha, a brand new – and utterly spectacular – yacht from the hugely respected Dutch shipbuilder Heesen.

Heesen’s new 55 metre superyacht Project Agnetha has a maximum speed of 15.5 knots / Image: Heesen Yachts

Guests will be joined by Heesen’s new owner, the entrepreneur Laurens Last, where they will be able to celebrate this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. Refreshments will be supplied by drinks partner, Impossible Drinks.

To see some of the highlights from last year’s Monaco Yacht Show, watch the video below: