The best personal trainers in 2024

There is only so far spin classes and solitary weight training can take you. The monotony, the lack of information, the inability to study your own form and provide external motivation all conspire to make keep-fit a game of diminishing returns when played alone. A personal trainer is more than someone who will bark at you to keep moving, they are a partner in health, able to advise on the best exercise methods to meet your goals at your particular time in life, help with nutrition and sleep. They can work to your schedule and your travel plans. The trainers listed in the Spear’s list are private client advisers for your personal wellbeing.

‘The right manner, the right location, the right equipment and the right knowledge are all required from personal trainers who want to be in this index. They all know the difficulties of busy high net worth lives and can make sure your fitness regime works around them.’

Ian Douglas, Spear’s Head of Research

Among the new additions are Tracy Anderson, a global presence in personal training and a gym right hand for world famous names from Gwyneth Paltrow to Robert Downey Jr. Also noteworthy is Sarah Lindsay’s move from London to Dubai, where her boutique chain of gyms Roar Fitness recently expanded.

New arrivals to the best personal trainers index for 2024

Tracy Anderson

Who: Training wizard

What: Developer of the Anderson Method, strictly adhered to by her global network of personal trainers and celebrity followers

Learn more in Tracy Anderson’s profile on the Spear’s 500 website

Sarah Lindsay

Who: Olympian speed skater and founder of Roar Fitness

What: Dubai’s latest high profile trainer and luxury gym owner

Learn more in Sarah Lindsay’s profile in the Spear’s 500 website

Methodology

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers, service providers and companies that cater to HNWs. The research unit conducts site visits, face-to-face and video interviews of the advisers involved and reviews data supplied by third party providers, as well as inviting companies and individuals to submit information using a form designed by Spear’s for the purpose. References by disinterested but knowledgeable third parties are our gold standard and all potential candidates for inclusion are independently scored using a proprietary framework tuned to each index, which forms the basis, but not the final result, of the Spear’s decisions to recommend.

Best personal trainers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by name.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spears.co.uk. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill in our form.