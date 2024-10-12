Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire: Family-friendly, five-star fun in the heart of the English countryside

The Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire is a five-star destination with guest experience at its core / Image: Four Seasons

With the Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, one of the world’s leading hotel chains proves it can deliver family-friendly luxury in the heart of the English countryside.

Location

A restored 18th-century manor house set in a rolling 500-acre site boasting flower meadows, enclosed gardens, stables and a canal. Happily, dogs and children are welcome and guests can be spotted venturing out into the countryside, even on the dreariest of days. In addition to being a short drive from Heathrow Airport (and just 40 minutes from London) the five-star hotel is conveniently close to the private airfield at Farnborough and the concierge is on hand to help arrange door-to-door transportation for any UHNWs arriving by private jet.

Rooms & Suites

The palatial bathrooms are fit for a queen / Image: Four Seasons

The hotel is situated in Dogmersfield Park, which was mentioned in the Domesday Book and holds the honour of being the venue for the first meeting between King Henry VIII and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon. It is fitting, then, that the accommodation is fit for a queen.

There are 111 rooms and 22 suites, the largest of which, the aptly named Royal Suite, is a palatial 2,420 sq ft. The furnishings have a classical English leaning and architectural details reflect the charm of the building and the beauty of the surrounding environment. The hotel is specifically geared towards families and children can be accommodated in most of the rooms, with thoughtful touches like miniature dressing gowns added for their benefit.

Dining

Signature dishes with a British twist are served at Wild Carrot / Image: Four Seasons

The hotel has expanded beyond the confines of the original manor house to encompass a number of sympathetically-designed wings. This allows space for a surprising number of restaurants.

The centrepiece is Wild Carrot, where executive chef Talha Barkin serves up a seasonal menu with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients that offer a fresh take on British cuisine. Friendly, well-informed waiting staff are on hand with helpful recommendations, including the Cornish lamb cannon which is surely a highlight of any evening meal. Guests in search of a pre-dinner tipple will be delighted with the cocktail offering at the adjoining bar. The private dining room has interiors designed by Martin Brudnizki.

For lunch, Spear’s recommends the healthy, Asian-inspired light bites at Café Santé, the delightfully relaxed spa restaurant where freshly massaged and facial guests sip wine and sample fresh spring rolls while still in their robes. Elsewhere, Italian classics are served fresh from the pizza oven at La Terrazza.

Breakfast – an exceptionally generous buffet and comprehensive à la cart menu – is served at Wild Carrot where large windows offer sublime views of the meadows in the morning light.

Amenities

The striking 20m pool is just one of the highlights / Image: Four Seasons

A visit to the spa is a pre-requisite for any guests of the Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire. The 20m swimming pool is particularly photogenic thanks to its unusual setting: an impressive, glass-roofed conservatory. The main lap pool connects to an outdoor vitality pool which proves popular with swimmers seeking that extra burst of rejuvenation.

The treatment menu is full of classics, including a wonderfully relaxing Dreamy Pregnancy Massage and facials offered in partnership with leading brands Dr. Barbara Sturm and 111 Skin.

Children are in for a treat: rather than fighting for time in the lap pool (although this is available at certain times), families have access to Sharkie’s Reef, a vibrant, fun-filled pool complete with four-metre slide, rotating umbrella fountain and bubble jets.

Outside, there is a raft of activities for kids and the young at heart, including clay pigeon shooting, croquet, fishing, pony rides and an adventure playground.

Service

Exceptional, as one might expect from a Four Seasons hotel, with real attention to the needs of individual guests. This Spear’s writer was particularly pleased to be offered a pregnancy pillow at check-in, which was whisked up to the room in time for our arrival 10 minutes later. Staff formed visible, genuine bonds with guests and seemed to know several families by name. An impressively personal touch given the scale of the hotel.

The verdict

A five-star countryside retreat with guest experience at its core. The Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire understands a luxury stay doesn’t need to be stuffy.