The top life and performance coaches

The best life coaches and performance coaches are a world away from the motivational speakers addressing huge crowds with empty platitudes. They offer personalised, actionable strategies to help individuals achieve real, sustainable growth.

For HNWs, this type of coaching is especially valuable because it addresses the complex challenges that come with success—challenges that aren’t about money but about finding deeper fulfilment, optimising performance, and managing the demands of a high-pressure lifestyle.

Click the links below to jump to a section of this article:

What is a life coach?

A life coach can help HNWs find greater meaning beyond their financial achievements. They might guide individuals in setting new life goals, nurturing meaningful relationships, or discovering passions that bring them joy and purpose.

Many wealthy people feel a sense of isolation or struggle with building authentic connections, and a life coach can provide the tools to navigate those feelings and improve overall mental wellness.

Life coaches can also assist with stress management, helping individuals maintain balance amid their busy, often public lives.

What is a performance coach?

Performance coaches work with wealthy individuals to enhance their professional capabilities. Whether it’s improving leadership skills, refining decision-making strategies, or building a personal brand, performance coaches help high achievers reach and stay at the top of their game.

Many HNWs are focused on scaling their businesses, handling complex negotiations, or managing high-performing teams, and a performance coach provides the tactical support needed to navigate these challenges with greater efficiency and clarity.

The advisers on the Spear’s list work intensely with single private clients, helping them to discover their motivations, difficulties and hidden problems and work past them into even greater success. They are led by evidence and science to make the most of your working and family life.

Top life and performance coaches

Focus: Addiction and behavioural recovery

A leading figure in the recovery landscape for more than a decade, Natasha Silver Bell founded the New York-based SilverBell Global (SBG) in 2012, bringing treatments for difficult conditions such as depression, eating disorders and life transitions to UHNW families across the world, from London to Dubai and beyond.

The firm cites a particular focus on interrupting ‘revolving-door syndrome’, where clients have experienced a series of unsuccessful rehabs and treatments.

SBG takes care in selecting the coaches and clinicians it collaborates with, saying that the average professional it partners with ‘is vetted over three to six months with an extensive background check, reference check and interviews with several key SBG members’.

Read Natasha Silver Bell’s full profile at Spear’s 500.com

Focus: Aligning HNWs with their true self

‘Even people at the top of their game have imposter syndrome or mindset mastery blocks,’ says Melanie Pritchard, a life coach specialising in guiding UHNW CEOs through challenging life moments.

Pritchard founded her coaching business in 2014, following a career in divorce and family law at Mishcon de Reya and Burgess Mee. It was in the high-powered world of law that she recognised the importance of understanding mental health and decided to leverage her knowledge to support business leaders who felt unfulfilled despite their success.

Read Melanie Pritchard’s full profile at Spear’s 500.com

Focus: Neuroatypical guidance

After being diagnosed with neurodivergence in her late 40s, Helena Territt knows from experience the issues that it can have in the workplace. With a specialism in assisting clients who suffer from burnout, autism and ADHD, she underscores her approach with ‘strength-based psychology techniques’ designed to deconstruct unhealthy habits.

She tells Spear‘s that there has been an increase in individuals diagnosed with neurodivergent conditions. ‘This does not mean that there is an increased ability to cope,’ she says. ‘I still don’t think people have a great understanding of how to work with their ADHD or autism.’

Read Helena Territt’s full profile at Spear’s 500.com

Focus: No-nonsense success

Michael Serwa believes that an underlying lack of fulfilment — and the inability to communicate and recognise it — is a significant contributor to emotional unease. A life coach who routinely works with CEOs, entrepreneurs, international royal family members and other UHNW individuals for as much as £50,000 per programme, he tells Spear’s that ‘the rich unhappy person can easily be seen as ungrateful, so they are unlikely to engage with their feelings’.

His no-nonsense methods aim to get to the heart of the issue and are designed to take people from a functional or highly functional level, to an exceptional one.

Read Michael Serwa’s full profile at Spear’s 500.com

Best life and performance coaches: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by name.

Find out more