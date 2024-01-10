The best life and performance coaches in 2024

The best life coaches and performance coaches are a world away from the motivational speakers addressing huge crowds with empty platitudes. The advisers on the Spear’s list work intensely with single private clients, helping them to discover their motivations, difficulties and hidden problems and work past them into even greater success. They are led by evidence and science to make the most of your working and family life.

‘In finding the right coaches for the Spear’s list, we looked for specificity, evidence-based reasoning and a satisfied client base of high net worth people. These are coaches who can help with problems of wealth, business, family relationships and stressful living.’

Ian Douglas, Spear’s Head of Research.

Among the new additions are Kedge Martin, the extraordinary coach who has helped members of royal families come to terms with their positions, and Jessica McGawley, a specialist in the problems of next-generation wealth holders who runs a series of specifically designed seminars from her agency’s townhouse in Farringdon.

New arrivals to the best life coaches and performance coaches for 2024

Kedge Martin

Who: Founder and chief executive of KMA

What: Leading, approachable and effective working partner for high net worth families

Jessica McGawley

Who: Founder of Dallington Associates

What: A lifeline for families in transition and next-generation wealth holders struggling to find their place

Methodology

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers, service providers and companies that cater to HNWs. The research unit conducts site visits, face-to-face and video interviews of the advisers involved and reviews data supplied by third party providers, as well as inviting companies and individuals to submit information using a form designed by Spear’s for the purpose. References by disinterested but knowledgeable third parties are our gold standard and this index was greatly helped by advice from Matthew Fleming and Guy Hudson of Stonehage Fleming. All potential candidates for inclusion are independently scored using a proprietary framework tuned to each index, which forms the basis, but not the final result, of the Spear’s decisions to recommend.

Best life coaches and performance coaches: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by name.

