The best luxury rehab centres for UHNWs

If there is something you can’t put a price on, it is health. And when it comes to wellbeing, addiction or mental health issues, no one knows that better than high-net-worth individuals.

Luxury rehab centres are facilities where UHNW individuals can retreat in an exclusive and intimate environment to treat health issues ranging from physical addiction and behavioural dependency to depression and burnout.

Obviously, discretion, safety and comfort are at the heart of those retreats, which offer luxurious amenities for patients to return to health as peacefully and pleasantly as possible.

These are the best luxury rehab centres worldwide for UHNW individuals.

What are the best luxury rehab centres in the world?

Addcounsel, London

Addcounsel is a private luxury rehab centre specialising in holistic and multi-disciplinary bespoke recovery programmes. The centre has its own ‘one client at a time’ methodology specifically designed for HNW individuals as it considers stress-inducing factors directly related to wealth and control. Addcounsel offers a particularly impressive range of therapies including EMDR, hypnotherapy and behavioural activation, for patients to overcome issues going from physical and behavioural addiction to PTSD, depression and burnout.

Although located in the heart of Mayfair, Addcounsel makes it a point of honour to maintain patient anonymity and ensure maximum discretion. The centre is as luxurious as the area it inhabits, offering private catering and optional amenities for extra comfort.

The OAD Clinic, London

Led by experienced consultant psychiatrist Oscar D’Agnone, the OAD Clinic is known for its innovative approach to addiction and mental health treatment. One of the main focuses of the centre’s approach is the attention to painkiller dependence, a growing problem among addiction treatment providers, D’Agnone told Spear’s in 2023. The clinic is used to treating high-profile patients, who can benefit from its bespoke and flexible approach to treatment.

D’Agnone’s international experience has also provided him with the ability to offer services to individuals from other countries and cultures, in particular people from Egypt, India, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who live or visit the UK. He told Spear’s: ‘That international experience opened my eyes and expanded my understanding of the delivery of treatment in different countries, cultures and circumstances. That also applies to individuals, and that is what we offer in our clinic.’

Montrose Advisory, worldwide services

Montrose Advisory is a concierge service connecting HNW and UHNW individuals with health and wellness experts worldwide. While its main commitment is to provide rapid solutions to individual patients or families in need, Montrose Advisory is dedicated to maintaining a sensitive and personalised relationship with every client, especially by providing comprehensive assistance, from arranging consultations to sorting out all logistics.

Although independent, the concierge service is remarkably well-connected around the world and can assist patients with physical and mental health as well as lifestyle coaching, with a network that includes dermatology, paediatrics, psychiatry, addiction recovery and nutrition experts. Montrose Advisory also provides more holistic approaches to wellness during its exclusive retreats in the Peak District National Park.

The Kusnacht Practice, Lake Zurich and Lake Geneva

Clients of the Kusnacht Practice stay in private villas overlooking Lake Zurich / Image: Kusnacht Practice

The Kusnacht Practice is often regarded as one of the best luxury rehab centres in the world. Every patient is followed individually by a world-class medical team through a ‘360 approach’, which includes Biomolecular Restoration (BIO-R®) – an anti-ageing treatment exclusively used at the Kusnacht Practice –, psychiatric care, medical care and high-end hospitality services. Through this approach, the practice can provide tailor-made treatments and personalised retreats against addiction (from gambling to sex or drugs), mental health issues (including bipolar disorder and chronic pain) and eating disorders.

But if Switzerland is famous for its state-of-the-art private healthcare, it is also known for its relaxing and picturesque landscapes. Patients of the Kusnacht Practice can benefit from the peace and calm of the Swiss lakes’ surroundings in exclusive 5-star luxury residences which come with a personal butler and chef, a maid and a driver. It should go without saying that the practice is committed to absolute discretion and confidentiality for all patients.

Yes We Can Youth Clinic, The Netherlands

As the name suggests, Yes We Can Youth Clinic is a facility specialised in curing and assisting young people from age 13 to 25 suffering from addictions, behavioural issues or mental health illnesses. Specific help provided at the clinic includes treatments against aggressive or avoidant behaviour, social media or drug addiction and neurological disorders such as autism or OCD.

Yes We Can Youth Clinic offers 10-week-long residential treatments, during which young people stay in a medieval castle in the Dutch countryside and follow both personalised and group therapy to treat relevant issues while participating in outdoor activities, psycho-education and developing social skills. The clinic, which is entirely run in English, puts a particular emphasis on supervision, safety and warmth.

Clinic Les Alpes, Swiss Alps

Clinic Les Alpes is a renowned luxury rehab centre located in the Swiss mountains, close to the city of Montreux. UHNW patients can receive treatment for a number of physical and mental health issues, but the clinic specialises in addiction recovery, with bespoke treatments tackling dependency on alcohol, cannabis, depressants, ecstasy, GHB, hallucinogens, inhalants, nicotine, opiates, prescription medication, stimulants and CBD. A medical team is dedicated to creating the best rehab or recovery programme for each patient, which typically lasts 28 days and takes a holistic mind-body-spirit approach.

Providing unrivalled seclusion in the mountains, the Clinic Les Alpes is a serene, intimate and private space, which offers opulent amenities that contribute to physical recovery including a spa, a pool, yoga rooms and spectacular sights.