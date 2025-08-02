Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High hits new heights

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay – High opened earlier in 2025 on top of the City’s highest building.

This latest venture from the ubiquitous chef blends the legacy of his three-star Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea with accents of neo-Nordic and Japanese-inspired flavours and techniques under the guidance of executive chef James Goodyear, formerly of Hide and Evelyn’s Table.

Be prepared for show-stopping food against a dazzling backdrop.

Location

High occupies a corner of Ramsay’s Lucky Cat, the City’s outpost of his Mayfair east Asian inspired restaurant on the 60th floor of 22 Bishopsgate, the Square Mile’s tallest building. Lucky Cat has become hugely popular in its short time in this stretch of the City, but while Lucky Cat draws expense accounts and boisterous after-work networking, High is a far more exclusive and sleeker affair.

Interiors

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay – High is an intimate 12-seat chef’s table, with an open kitchen and high chairs set around a communal table facing spectacular views across London.

The view across the capital is sublime. Huge picture windows showcase the spectacle of a miniature Tower of London and Tower Bridge, across to Canary Wharf as the river meanders east.

The interiors are minimal and more aligned with that of a smart lounge than a traditional fine-dining restaurant, but with a view as stunning as High offers, there is no need for decor flourishes. On the evening Spear’s visited, the evening is cloudless and clear and the vista stretches out towards Kent. It is completely mesmerising. Could the food possibly compete?

Food & drink

The view is simply an exhilarating backdrop to an ambitious menu by executive head chef James Goodyear and his young team who have crafted an exquisite menu with a global twist using premium produce sourced from suppliers Ramsay worked with for years.

Diners are presented with a (signed) personalised menu at the end of the meal but until then, each course of the bespoke menu remains a surprise. The cooking takes place in the kitchen behind the guests (if you can tear yourself away from the view in front of you).

A glass of Gusbourne, the jewel in the crown of south-east England’s champagne-bothering wine region, starts off the evening, accompanied by oozing gougere and comte dumplings and an exquisitely pretty (and delicious) mini buckwheat tart. The chilled tomato summer tea with deep umami depths is a surprising early challenger for best dish, and that is before we got to the starters.

It’s tempting to eat the whole tray of bouncy herb parker bread with two choices of butter: rich and creamy Ampersand Dairy and goats, but we are so near the beginning of what is an epic three-hour dinner, that to overdo it now would be foolish.

The ingredients are all UK-sourced and the menu is bursting with early summer flavours; this means the freshest Isle of Wight tomatoes teamed with native lobster, stuffed Dover sole with the bright accents of dill and cucumber, tender Herdwick lamb and earthy Jersey royals.

Every course (and there are many) seems to vie to out class the previous one and demonstrate the kitchen’s technical range and its knack for luxurious, balanced flavours. Each dish is presented with such precision and care and introduced by Goodyear.

The strawberry dessert is so good, the diner next to Spear’s asks for seconds (there were none as each night is so precisely bespoke). I sympathised – if I could have licked my bowl, I would have.

Guests can order drinks separately but the pairing menu is recommended with each wine expertly introduced by the sommelier. The wines are interesting and superbly paired, from the bright acidic peachiness of the Loimer Loiserberg Kamptal Grüner Veltliner to the mature German Pinto noir Chardonnay Pinot Blanc and the ripe Farr Chardonnay made in French barrels that lace it with hints of oak. Sommelier service is impeccable: knowledgeable without being pretentious.

Service

Service is sharp, confident and unobtrusive, balanced by an informal friendliness that suits the intimate setting.

Verdict

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay – High is an exceptional restaurant that feels like an event. Goodyear’s team delivers clever, confident cooking that shows real restraint and allows the ingredients to be the star of the show (if you don’t count that view).

Details

Floor 60, 22 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ

Tel: 02075921618

For exclusive hire of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, Monday email chefstablergrhigh@gordonramsay.com or call 020 7592 1373