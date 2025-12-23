Stylish Japanese cuisine in the heart of London

Aqua Kyoto – where exquisite food, showstopping cocktails and West End theatrics meet // Image: Aqua Kyoto

As an avid theatregoer, it can be difficult to find a good meal and an even better drink to mark the beginning of the evening. Harder, still, is finding a good spot to base oneself before the festivities begin, without worrying that the doors will close unexpectedly early.

If you find yourself in this situation, it is worth taking a detour into the former Dickins & Jones department store and discovering Aqua Kyoto on the 5th floor.

Nestled between Regent Street and Oxford Circus, Aqua Kyoto sits opposite the doors of the London Palladium, meaning it isn’t far at all to walk to your show of choice and the West End is only a stone’s throw away.

Once inside, the theatrics don’t stop, with showstopping courses and cocktails that will make anyone ooh and ahh.

Interiors

Opened in 2009 as part of the Aqua Group’s expansion into London, Aqua Kyoto offers a welcome reprieve from the busy streets below.

The interiors were remodelled in 2020 by renowned interior architect Robert Angell, who blends the traditional with the modern through crisp metal rails and rich, deep fabrics, alongside soft, flickering table lights and paper lanterns. Herringbone dividing screens and striking mirrored walls evoke a sense of intimacy, as well as comfort and glamour.

Meanwhile, Aqua Spirit – the restaurant’s drinks section and rooftop bar – features sakura flowers suspended from the ceiling and weaving around pillars, while a bright red bar frontage adds a dramatic touch. The outdoor terrace boasts views of the central London skyline, best enjoyed snuggled up next to heaters or while breathing in the fresh air, depending on the time of year, of course.

Dining

There are a range of dining options to choose from, whether it’s the pre-theatre set menu or exquisite lunch offerings, as well as an extensive à la carte menu featuring prime cuts of wagyu beef and fresh sushi.

Sushi served with flair on a bed of smoking ice // Image: Aqua Kyoto

Spear’s was treated to the experience, a seven-course tasting menu showcasing the best plates from the restaurant’s repertoire.

While the wagyu skewers and sushi were a delight both to taste and to look at – the latter arriving on a bed of smoking ice – the Spear’s favourite was the edible sakura bonsai tree for dessert: a candy floss canopy, dark chocolate ‘bark’, a rich matcha mousse sprinkled with biscuit crumb, and a tart sorbet. It was a hit with other guests too, with one lady pointing straight at it and demanding she have it.

Sakura Bonsai – an edible masterpiece of candy floss canopy, dark chocolate bark, matcha mousse and tart sorbet // Image: Aqua Kyoto

Drinks, similarly, caught the attention of diners around us. Aqua Kyoto’s new cocktail menu features old favourites with a Japanese twist, each designed to embody the spirit of an animal, including the ‘Panda’, which is reminiscent of a pina colada, and the ‘Koi Fish’, a refreshing short drink with a beautiful floating koi ornament on top.

For a sweeter option, try the ‘Sakura Cloud’, a peach and vanilla drink so perfectly clear it looks just like water, complete with a pink cloud hovering above.

The Sakura Cloud floats above in peach and vanilla perfection

Service

Spear’s visited on a Monday, alongside many sharply dressed colleagues, partygoers and merrymakers.

The service was considered, attentive and conscientious, with impeccable timing of courses. Our servers even suggested a short pause in food delivery when they noticed that one of our party was struggling to keep up.

Verdict

The food and drink at Aqua Kyoto are exquisite. Even if you’re not attending a show tonight, there’s enough drama and theatrics to keep you entertained. Whether it’s a glamorous lunch or dinner with friends and colleagues, it’s easy to while away an entire evening here, enjoying sushi and sake.

More Information