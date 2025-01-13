View all newsletters
January 13, 2025

Gordon Ramsay’s reaches new heights with London’s highest restaurant

The restaurateur's latest opening is 'an adult playground in the sky'

By Spear's

Gordon Ramsay's latest opening

Gordon Ramsay has hit the heights – and, it must be said, plumbed the depths – during a storied career. But the super-chef is back on top, quite literally this time. He’s opening a vast, multi-venue eatery over 20,000 square feet spread across the top three floors of the 278-metre high 22 Bishopsgate in the City of London.

With 360° views of the capital and space for more than 500 diners, it is an ambitious undertaking. When it opens in February, there will be an outpost of his Bread Street Kitchen & Bar on the 59th floor and a Lucky Cat on the 60th (pictured above right), which will become London’s highest restaurant.

There is always a velvet rope beyond the velvet rope

As readers of Spear’s know well, there’s always another level – a velvet rope beyond the velvet rope. In this case it takes the form of an elite 12-seat chef’s table, named Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High – an offshoot of his eponymous multi-Michelin-starred Chelsea restaurant.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

‘It’s an adult playground in the sky,’ says designer Russell Sage, who has worked with Ramsay for 20 years and says this is the biggest project yet. 
Haute cuisine indeed.

[See also: Gallery, The Savoy review: All-day fine dining in a sumptuous space]

This piece first appeared in Spear’s Magazine: Issue 94. Click here to subscribe

