The best whisky advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Collecting (and consuming) whisky has long been a pastime of high-net-worth individuals, but thanks to a boom in prices over recent years, whisky has also come to be regarded as an asset class. With the draw of high returns, it is more important than ever to deal with trusted – and trustworthy – advisers.

Specialist advisers in the field can point a client to new and rare drams both for sampling and investment purposes, helping to facilitate transactions and connect them to distilleries and merchants. Often, a well-connected broker can obtain rare spirits from distilleries that are now closed, offering an unrepeatable experience for the connoisseur.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The whiskey advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

