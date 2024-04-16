Best whisky advisers for collectors and connoisseurs in 2024

Collecting (and consuming) whisky has long been a pastime of high-net-worth individuals, but thanks to a boom in prices over recent years, whisky has also come to be regarded as an asset class. With the draw of high returns, it is more important than ever to deal with trusted – and trustworthy – advisers.

Specialist advisers in the field can point a client to new and rare drams both for sampling and investment purposes, helping to facilitate transactions and connect them to distilleries and merchants. Often, a well-connected broker can obtain rare spirits from distilleries that are now closed, offering an unrepeatable experience for the connoisseur.

Best whisky advisers: names to know

Nine of the best whisky advisers have been recognised by Spear’s, including the three industry leaders highlighted below. The decision to award all entrants a ‘Top Recommended’ ranking reflects the high calibre of adviser in the competitive world of whisky. See the complete list on Spears500.com.

Blair Bowman

Blair Bowman

Bowman uses his knowledge and a global network of distilleries and dealers to find exactly the right spirit for his rapidly growing list of clients, which has included royalty, family estates, companies and Oscar winners.

Deeply knowledgeable, Bowman can find bottles and casks with impeccable provenance, as well as provide expert opinion and consultancy services for the whisky industry.

He works with a very select network of trusted suppliers, and specialises in sourcing old and ultra-rare whiskies. He tells Spear’s: ‘I take great pride in being able to source casks from birth years, rare casks from closed distilleries and once-in-a-lifetime casks, as well as bespoke bottles that will never be seen on a shelf.’

Charles Beamish, Beamish International

Charles Beamish

Firm: Beamish International

Charles Beamish founded Beamish International, a global whisky private office, in 2018 to service a private client demand for rare access across the leading Scotch single malt distilleries.

The business provides direct-to-distillery access and advice to the world’s most coveted Scotch whisky stocks for private clients and provides direct channels to producers of the rarest and most coveted whiskies available, with an indisputable provenance.

Simon Aron, Cask Trade

Simon Aron

Firm: Cask Trade

Aron turned his decades-long hobby into a business when he launched Cask Trade, with the aim to make it easier for people to buy and sell exceptional casks of whisky.

At Cask Trade, customers can follow a full life cycle of the cask: selection, purchase, maintenance, sampling and sale. Aron and his team take care of every cask through each stage of its life cycle, from the date the whisky is distilled to the day it has been aged to perfection.

Cask Trade has its own full bottling service and has now opened an office in Hong Kong to serve the Asian market.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking whisky advisers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

