The best life and performance coaches for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Medical, Health and Wellness indices

Life and performance coaches can help their clients to reach their potential in both a professional and personal capacity. The coaches featured here have a strong track record of helping high-net-worth clients find fulfillment, which they achieve through a number of different, time-honed methods. Each client is an individual for all of the Spear’s coaches. This year we are joined by Natasha Silver Bell, a pioneer of treatments for depression and eating disorders, focusing on coaching as a way of making a decisive and lasting change in life.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The life and performance coaches featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.