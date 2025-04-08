International prenuptial agreements: how to navigate cross-border PNAs  

In our increasingly cosmopolitan society it is not sufficient to simply sign up to a PNA prior to marriage and then consign it to a drawer

With increased international travel and opportunities to study and work overseas and the advent of online dating more and more relationships are international. When an international couple decide to marry, the issue of having a PNA needs extra care and consideration to ensure that it will be enforceable in the future, not just in terms of financial provision, but also in respect of enforceability in different jurisdictions worldwide.

In our increasingly cosmopolitan society it is not sufficient to simply sign up to a PNA prior to marriage and then consign it to a drawer, hoping that it will never be looked at again. In the same that a will should be periodically reviewed, it is important to consider whether or not that agreement needs reconsideration further down the line and, in particular, it is important to consider the enforceability of an agreement in the event the parties move to reside in a different jurisdiction.

International relocations can happen for multi-faceted reasons – a desire to return to live close to family, a new employment opportunity, better lifestyle, decreased cost of living or better education opportunities for children. The parties to the marriage may then choose to settle in a new jurisdiction, have children there and one of the spouses may cease employment to care for the children instead. In a very short space of time, the parties’ life can radically change and the work of the matrimonial adviser is to ensure that such possibilities are factored into the scope of a document which may have been drafted several years earlier.

Is it easy to have an international PNA?

In short no. It is not currently possible to have a global agreement which would be enforceable worldwide. The primary reason for this is that matrimonial and property laws vary significantly across different countries. In the USA matrimonial law varies on a state by state basis. The position in New York may be different to the position in California. In Europe most countries have a matrimonial property regime system that will apply. For example, in Germany, France and Italy the parties can select which regime will apply to them: separation of property, community of property or community of acquisitions.

In England, PNAs are not, strictly speaking, legally binding but provided that certain safeguards have been met they are likely to be upheld. Translating what a couple wants to achieve with a PNA across multiple jurisdictions can be complex as there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach for all countries. If for example, you had an American marrying an Italian based in London, both with assets in their respective jurisdictions, it would be important to consider the effect of the PNA in Italy and the relevant American state where the assets were held, as well as ensuring that the agreement is compliant with English law requirements. Legal advice should be taken in each jurisdiction.

Even if the parties are English it is important to consider whether advice needs to be taken in a different jurisdiction when one, or both, parties have assets. The choice of law to govern a PNA can be one of the most important decisions as part of the drafting process.

What are the relevant considerations?

Increasingly more and more families are international and will have assets or properties in more than one jurisdiction. Some families will also have more than one home base, spending part of the year in different locations. The advent of remote working has facilitated more families have more than one home base. Matrimonial laws differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction and the legal principles that apply in one country may differ vastly from another.

Whilst the European style matrimonial property regimes are well established and routinely enforced, the situation in England remains more nuanced with the court still retaining ultimate discretion (although if certain safeguards are met the PNA is likely to be upheld.) All of this reveals the complexities involved in having a PNA that will be upheld in the relevant country where the parties ultimately seek to resolve the dissolution of their marriage.

In England it is not possible to bind the jurisdiction of the court by signing a PNA. However, the courts are likely to uphold an agreement that is considered to be fair. Typically an agreement will be considered fair if:

Both parties have had independent legal advice;

There has been financial disclosure;

The terms are fair and provide for the parties’ needs to be met in the event of a dissolution of the marriage;

There was no undue pressure to sign the agreement;

There was no relevant fraud or misrepresentation; and

The agreement is properly executed as a deed.

Whilst these considerations are factors that the court will take into account, failing to comply with one or more of these factors will not necessarily mean that the agreement is cast aside. For example in Versteegh v Vertsteegh [2018] EWCA 1050 the Court of Appeal determined that if there is a simple PNA drafted in a country where such agreements are commonplace and generally without legal advice and without disclosure then the court should not add a gloss to the effect that a spouse will not understand the implications of the agreement without legal advice to the effect that they might live somewhere that operates a discretionary system (as in England).

Conversely, in AH v PH [2013] EWHC 3873 the wife was found to have not fully understood the implications of a Scandinavian PNA and the court found that she should not be held to it – at the time the parties were resident in England and did not seek English legal advice on the agreement.

What jurisdiction will govern the agreement?

A key consideration when preparing a PNA is therefore what jurisdiction will govern the agreement. Typically, a PNA should be drafted to comply with the rules of the country with which the couple have the strongest bonds and in which they intend to reside initially following the marriage ceremony. If the couple are domiciled elsewhere or have assets based elsewhere then it may well be appropriate to give further consideration to the agreement.

In the event that a PNA is prepared and signed in England but there is another relevant jurisdiction in the mix then the key consideration will be the enforceability of the PNA in the foreign jurisdiction. It may be advisable to have a mirror agreement – containing the same terms but signed in the foreign jurisdiction and compliant with the requirements and principles of that jurisdiction to maximise the chances of it being enforced in either place. This requires advice to be taken in the second jurisdiction and for the lawyers to work together to understand how the law differs in the respective jurisdictions. In some circumstances it may be necessary to engage lawyers in more than one foreign country and have multiple agreements.

Another consideration is where a couple marry and agree a PNA overseas but subsequently move to England. In these circumstances it may well be in their interests to sign up to a post nuptial agreement reflecting their earlier agreement but compliant with the English requirements.

It is also important to note that even if the parties sign an agreement overseas and then subsequently move to England the court will consider the agreement and what the parties intended by entering into it as one of the circumstances of the case. However, the court would only follow the agreement if the terms were considered fair by the considerations set out in English law and in the circumstances prevailing at the time the agreement falls to be considered. If a judge considers that the agreement does not abide by the principle of fairness or would leave one party in a predicament of real need then they may choose to depart from it.

There are also practical considerations that may need to be factored in. For example, whilst a same sex couple can enter into a PNA in England there are some countries which do not recognise same sex marriages and would not uphold the agreement.

Conclusion

If you are considering entering into a PNA before a wedding, our advice is to seek legal advice early. If there is an international dimension it may be necessary to appoint a lawyer in the foreign jurisdiction to advise on the applicable regime in the foreign country and also on the enforceability of an agreement. Leaving plenty of time to determine how best to proceed is essential. There will be negotiations over the terms of the agreement, the drafting and inevitably the costs of preparing the agreement will be higher than for a conventional domestic English PNA. If there is a question mark over where a couple will live during the marriage then it may be sensible to build in a review clause for the PNA to be re-considered in the event of an overseas move.

For further information, please contact Victoria Hingston or Nick Manners, Partners in the Payne Hicks Beach Family Department or, alternatively, telephone on 020 3911 2083.