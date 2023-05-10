The best family lawyers for high-net-worth clients in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Legal Indices

Going through a divorce can be one of the most unpleasant, difficult situations in one’s life. For high-net-worth (HNW) individuals with more than £1 million in investable assets, this process can come with added complexities.

A family lawyer plays a central part in untangling these issues at every stage of this process. As well as guiding their clients through the process of divorce, they are able to assist on legal issues such as child custody, pre-and post-nuptial agreements, mediation and financial matters. They will instruct the correct barrister if litigation in court is required and can take the lead in litigation and arbitration procedures.

The best family lawyers combine legal knowhow with an emotional understanding of a client’s situation, getting the best results for them while minimising the stressful aspects of the process.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The family lawyers featured in the 2023 edition of the Spear’s Family Law Index are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered by ranking, then alphabetically by surname.

