The best nannies for high-net-worth families in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best nannies for high-net-worth families in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended nannies

For high-net-worth individuals who live busy lives, a nanny can be a valuable source of assistance. A dedicated nanny can work with a family to look after their children in the way that suits their lifestyles.

The best nannies are discreet, responsible practitioners who are able to work in tandem with the lifestyles of their clients and their children, preparing their charges for education with diverting, improving activity, leaving them exercised, content and mentally stimulated. Modern high net worth families are likely to contain two working parents who rely on professional help to keep their family ticking over without absolving responsibility for their upbringing. To employ one of these nannies is to gain a partner in childcare.

The advisers featured here are generally senior figures at leading nanny agencies, and are the most appropriate contact for HNWs in search of a nanny.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. (The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.)

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.