A guide to the Spear’s Schools Index: Everything you need to know

The Spear's Schools Index is the definitive guide to the world's leading schools / Image: Brighton College

The Spear’s Schools Index is the definitive guide to the world’s leading private schools, recognised by discerning families, HNWs and the advisers who support them. Since its inaugural edition in 2020, the Index has been recognised in national and international media as a mark of distinction and prestige in education.

Far more than a measure of academic results, the Spear’s School Index highlights schools that combine exceptional teaching with outstanding pastoral care, rich extracurricular opportunities and a commitment to nurturing well-rounded, capable young people. It serves as a trusted compass for families and professionals navigating the complex landscape of private education, offering insight into the institutions that consistently reach the highest standards.

How it’s used: By families, advisers and industry professionals to identify the most distinguished schools worldwide.

Who is featured: Independent, preparatory and international schools across the world renowned for excellence.

Why it matters: Inclusion signals distinction, credibility and leadership within a crowded sector.

Methodology

The Spear’s Schools Index is underpinned by a robust methodology, guided by an expert panel of leading international educationalists. The panel brings expertise across the diverse regions captured by the Index, ensuring that each school is assessed with a nuanced and globally informed perspective.

The methodology is based on the following principles:

– While examination results and academic attainment are key considerations, they are not the only thing that matters. Leading schools are not necessarily the most ‘academic’. ‘Hot houses’, therefore, are not to be viewed with approbation.



– A wide range of social, cultural, and pastoral factors are weighed in finalising the index. In some cases, schools with strong academics are omitted where they fall short in relation to these wider considerations. Notably, the judging panel always remain cognisant also of ‘cultural’ and ‘value-based’ factors which are of growing concern in relation to many families. This is especially relevant in a climate in which some schools may be viewed as adopting an ‘indoctrinatory’ approach that might risk stifling free debate and the associated critical thinking.

– Families are increasingly mobile; new global cities emerging as key hubs. This is particularly the case for cities such as Dubai, as well as established regional hubs in Europe, Africa, Latin America, South-East Asia and the Pacific. Likewise, a growing number of families, often citing concerns over cultural considerations, are opting for more ‘traditional’ institutions, in Africa, East Asia and the Middle East, in preference to institutions in the United Kingdom, the United States and Switzerland.



– Reputation and standing are not insignificant. The reputation and standing of a school shape and influence its character, the parents and pupils it attracts, and its position both regionally and internationally. In particular, some of the schools best established in the Index continue to draw many generations of international families, demonstrating the extent to which they have retained the trust of alumni.

How to apply

Eligibility: Schools must demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence, pastoral care and the holistic development of pupils. Both established institutions and rising schools with a distinguished approach are encouraged to apply. Submission: Schools provide a detailed application outlining fees, curriculum, academic programmes, extracurricular offerings, ethos and distinctive features. Supporting materials, such as inspection reports or alumni achievements, may also be included. Evaluation: Applications are reviewed by the expert judging panel alongside independent research and publicly available information. Each school is assessed holistically, taking into account academic performance, culture, reputation and the broader contributions it makes to pupils’ development. Notification: Schools that meet the standards of the Index are informed of their inclusion ahead of the publication.

A link will be made available here when the research period for the next Spear’s Schools Index begins.

Guiding principles

The process values transparency and fairness. Every application is given equal consideration, irrespective of a school’s location or reputation.

Schools are encouraged to provide a candid overview of their strengths, ethos and unique qualities, allowing the panel to gain a true sense of their character and impact.

The evaluation process weighs each school’s strengths in context rather than relying on a single measure of success.

By following this process, schools have the opportunity to demonstrate the full breadth of their excellence, contributing to a comprehensive portrait of the world’s leading private education institutions.

Calendar for 2026 Spear’s Schools Index

Applications open – 6 October

Applications close – 7 November

Publication of 2026 Spear’s Schools Index – Date to be released in January 2026

How the Spear’s Schools Index differs from other rankings

The Spear’s Schools Index is distinguished by its nuanced approach to evaluating private education. Unlike traditional league tables, which often focus predominantly on examination results, the Index recognises that quality in education is multi-dimensional.

Key differentiators:

Holistic insight for families: The Index is designed to be a practical and trusted guide for families, advisers and professionals, offering insight into schools that consistently demonstrate leadership, distinction and character in education.

Beyond academics: While academic performance is considered, the Index places equal emphasis on pastoral care, extracurricular opportunities and the broader development of pupils. Schools that foster creativity, resilience and critical thinking are highly valued.

Global perspective: The Index captures schools across a wide range of regions, reflecting the increasingly international nature of private education. It highlights institutions that serve globally mobile families, while also recognising the significance of local reputation and legacy.

Reputation and ethos: Longstanding reputation, alumni impact and the cultural and ethical values upheld by a school are integral to its assessment. This ensures the Index recognises institutions that consistently shape and nurture exceptional young people.

Partnerships

The Spear’s Schools Index offers opportunities for collaboration with carefully selected partners who share a commitment to quality and integrity in education. Partnerships allow organisations to engage with a discerning audience of families, advisers and educational experts, while supporting the ongoing celebration and recognition of leading schools worldwide.

Opportunities for partners:

Sponsorship: Align your brand with the Spear's Schools Index, benefiting from visibility across national and international media, and within the Spear's network.

Collaborative initiatives: Work with Spear's to create a bespoke event, thought leadership content or insights tailored to the private education sector.

Print & editorial features: Showcase your school's story through tailored advertorial opportunities in the Spear's Schools Index print guide, reaching a global audience of HNW families and advisers.

All partnerships are designed to maintain the integrity and independence of the Index. They are carefully curated to ensure that the involvement of any external partner enhances the credibility and reach of the guide, while respecting the schools, families and advisers it serves.

For enquiries regarding the Spear’s Schools Index, including applications, methodology, partnerships or media requests, please reach out to our dedicated team. We are committed to providing clear guidance and timely support to schools, families and advisers alike.

General enquiries: research@spearswms.com

Partnership enquiries: shady.elkholy@spearswms.com