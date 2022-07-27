The best aviation and yacht lawyers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best aviation and yacht lawyers for high-net-worth individuals. The list features our Top Recommended advisers

Owning a plane or a yacht can come with a multitude of challenges. From the negotiation and arrangement on the purchase of these luxury assets, through to legal considerations of day-to-day ownership, there are a number of considerations that must be taken care of.

A specialist lawyer with experience of yachts and/or aviation help their clients to avoid pitfalls and fulfil their obligations throughout the lifecycle of these big-ticket items. This might include turning their attention to build contracts, ownership structures, registration, disputes as well as operational aspects such as insurance, management and commercial considerations.

The Spear’s index of aviation and yachts lawyers highlights the individuals who have cultivated impressive reputations in the field in addition to those who are making waves and transforming the industry. This includes James Jaffa, founder of his eponymous firm Jaffa & Co, Steven Quayle of Cain Advocates, and names from larger established firms such as Robert Fugard of Hogan Lovells and Juan Carlos Ferrer of Holland & Knight.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The aviation and yacht lawyers featured are included in the table below, along with links to their companies.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by surname.

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com

Spear’s Magazine presents Spear’s 500 Live on 7 September. Find more information on NSMG.live.