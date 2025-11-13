What Warren Buffett’s succession plan at Berkshire Hathaway can teach family offices

Warren Buffett’s long-term approach to succession planning at Berkshire Hathaway offers a blueprint for family offices seeking to preserve values across generations // Image: Shutterstock

When Warren Buffett confirmed Greg Abel as his successor at Berkshire Hathaway, it marked more than a change in leadership. It was a lesson in how to preserve a founder’s values while preparing an organisation for life beyond its originator. For family offices and ultra-wealthy entrepreneurs, his example offers practical lessons in continuity, trust and the delicate balance between legacy and innovation.

‘Warren Buffett has shown how a succession plan can preserve a founder’s vision by ensuring his values were embedded into the organisation’s DNA rather than by relying on charisma alone,’ says Andra Ilie, senior adviser – Family Office, Governance and Philanthropy at HSBC Private Bank. ‘He was able to achieve this through decades of preparation, rather than leave it to the last minute. Greg Abel was integrated into decision-making over more than 20 years, demonstrating crucial abilities at key moments.’

According to HSBC Private Bank’s Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2025, around three-quarters of entrepreneurs believe they have a clear business succession plan. Yet half admit they worry about what would happen if they were no longer around. Ilie points out that this gap between perceived readiness and private concern reveals the difficulty of truly embedding a founder’s values across generations.

One of Buffett’s most effective strategies was transparency. His annual shareholder letters did more than reassure investors – they clarified his philosophy, creating what Ilie calls a ‘public operating manual’.

‘For UHNW families, succession isn’t a single event but an ongoing process of documenting values, governance principles and investment philosophy while gradually empowering successors before transition,’ Ilie notes. ‘As Warren Buffett wrote in his 2024 letter, transparency matters: “When your children are mature, have them read your will before you sign it.”’

The role of trust

A smooth handover is impossible without trust. Buffett’s model shows how confidence between generations and within leadership teams underpins lasting success. ‘Trust sits at the heart of successful succession,’ says Ilie. ‘This is clear at Berkshire Hathaway, where there is a decentralised model with just 24 headquarters staff overseeing a $1 trillion empire. And in his November 2025 letter, Warren Buffett describes how he cannot think of anyone he would select over Greg to handle his and investors’ savings.’

Ilie adds that trust operates on two dimensions in family enterprises: ‘The older generation must trust the younger can lead effectively while preserving legacy, and the younger must trust that elders will relinquish control and permit innovation.’ However, this mutual confidence is often missing. HSBC’s research shows that although more than 80 per cent of wealthy business owners believe wealth should serve family goals, only a quarter have had substantial discussions about wealth transfer.

‘Building intergenerational trust requires years of collaborative partnership where founders gradually wind down while successors gear up,’ Ilie explains. ‘Warren Buffett’s confidence in Greg stems from decades of observation, not hope.’

Avoiding predictable mistakes

Despite the importance of early planning, many wealthy families delay action until it is too late. ‘The most damaging mistake is waiting too long to start planning,’ says Ilie. ‘Half of entrepreneurs globally have not planned for keeping their business in the family despite wanting to do so. This gap is even more pronounced in Asia, where approximately two-thirds of respondents from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan have not planned for how their businesses might continue after them.’

Ilie highlights other pitfalls: choosing successors based on birth order rather than capability, failing to communicate plans clearly, and allowing emotions to blur business judgement. To avoid such errors, she advises families to establish objective criteria for successor selection, hold regular family meetings, separate family and business roles with written governance, and invest in educational programmes that develop future leaders over many years.

Balancing legacy and innovation

The challenge for many family offices is maintaining a founder’s philosophy while adapting to changing markets. Ilie believes this balance lies in what academics call “transgenerational entrepreneurship”. ‘Family offices must recognise that legacy and innovation aren’t opposing forces but complementary strategies,’ she says. ‘The key lies in defining which core values are non-negotiable, such as integrity, stewardship and kindness, while allowing flexibility in everything else.’

She adds that successful families foster collaboration between generations. Younger members introduce digital tools, ESG priorities and fresh market perspectives, while older generations provide mentorship and ensure alignment with purpose. Structured governance – through family councils and advisory boards – helps formalise this dialogue and prevent innovation from overwhelming tradition.

Ultimately, Ilie says, ‘The most successful families establish clear growth goals tied to their shared purpose, their “why”, moving beyond risk-averse wealth protection towards purposeful growth that motivates both current leadership and the next generation.’

Buffett’s succession plan shows that lasting success is not about cloning a founder’s leadership style but about preserving the principles that underpin it. For family offices seeking to build legacies that endure, the lesson is clear: start early, plan transparently and make trust the cornerstone of transition.