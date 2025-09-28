The not-so-secret weapon of 2025’s young entrepreneurs

More than half of entrepreneurs say they will prioritise AI investment in the next 12 months, making it their top expansion strategy.

As 2025 progresses, entrepreneurs around the world remain buoyant, and technology – particularly artificial intelligence – is at the centre of their confidence. According to HSBC’s Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2025, which surveyed approximately 3,000 affluent business owners worldwide (around a third with net worths exceeding $100 million), AI is seen as the main driver of this positive outlook.

In the United Kingdom, this optimism is particularly marked. ‘Tech is the reason why right now is the best time ever to be an entrepreneur’, a UK-based entrepreneur told researchers. ‘The world of work is changing and entrepreneurs have technology to support them in ways they never did before.’

The numbers corroborate this enthusiasm. Among UK Millennials, 77% view AI and technology as key growth drivers, surpassing the global average of 64%. Entrepreneurs with an international focus are especially confident, with 84% recognising AI as central to their business prospects.

This confidence is matched by action. More than half of entrepreneurs plan to prioritise AI investment over the next 12 months, making it their leading expansion strategy.

Related

How entrepreneurs are investing in AI

Increasing staff numbers ranks third at 43%, while reducing headcount sits at the bottom. The message is clear: AI is perceived as a growth engine, not a substitute for human talent.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: Image via Shutterstock

Younger and first-generation founders are spearheading this technological embrace. Some 58% of first-generation entrepreneurs and 53% of Millennials intend to increase AI investment, reflecting innovative business models and a readiness to adopt new technologies.

AI also plays a key role in international ambitions: 49% of entrepreneurs are considering expansion into new markets over the coming year. Those already operating globally are more likely to view AI positively than their domestic peers.

Regional variations are noteworthy. In the United States, domestically-focused founders are the most optimistic, whereas in the UK, internationally-minded entrepreneurs lead at 84%. Mainland China shows a more balanced outlook, reflecting AI’s pervasive integration across both business and society.

The report makes clear that in 2025, AI is not only a source of optimism but the foundation of entrepreneurial expansion and investment worldwide.