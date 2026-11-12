Britain’s wealthy give away £12.4bn, but with ‘highly varied’ degrees of generosity

Barclays Private Bank's report 'The Modern Philanthropist' was launched last year, and is co-authored with New Philanthropy Capital // Image: Shutterstock, Robert Harding Video

Wealthy individuals in Britain gave away £12.4 billion last year, according to new research from Barclays Private Bank & Wealth Management, but the range of giving is ‘more highly varied than ever’.

The private bank found that ‘greater wealth does not automatically mean more giving’: although overall giving has risen, donors with similar wealth often give very different amounts.

Between 2020 and 2025, annual giving among those with £1mn to £5mn in wealth averaged just £400 for the lowest-giving fifth, against £53,100 for the top 10 per cent. Among those with £5mn to £30mn, the equivalent figures were £1,400 and £119,300.

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The findings suggest that wealth alone does not explain how much people give.

Confidence, prior experience of supporting charities and discussions with family and advisers can all shape whether good intentions become deeper, longer-term generosity, the bank said.



[See also: The Giving Pledge: philanthropy’s most exclusive club looks to heirs]

Barclays’ report ‘The Modern Philanthropist’ was co-authored with New Philanthropy Capital, and based on 15-minute online surveys with 500 HNWIs in the UK conducted between 6 March and 9 April last year.

There is, the report said, a ‘growing concentration of charitable giving among a small number of the UK’s most significant donors’, citing figures from The Sunday Times Giving List which found that philanthropy among the top five UK philanthropists increased 48 per cent in 2025 to reach £3.07 billion.

Sir Chris Hohn became the UK’s first billion-pound donor, giving a total of £1.44 billion in 2025, up from £983 million in 2024.

Also making the top five were Sir Michael Moritz and Harriet Heyman who gave away £627.6m, billionaire businessman Alan Parker (£283.7 million), hedge fund manager Chris Rokos (£190 million), and the music star Sir Elton John (£37 million).

The biggest influencers on HNW giving

Barclays also examined who and where the wealthy turn to for guidance on where to direct their philanthropy across three categories: professional advisers, family and friends, and charity contacts and peers.

The private bank’s research found that donors whose primary philanthropy influence comes from professional advisers gave an average of £36,000, the most of these three groups.

This figure dropped to £26,000 among those whose primary influences are in the charity sector, and £18,000 among those whose primary influence came from family or friends.

Barclays Private Bank said that every person who took part in their research held assets of at least £1 million, and that sample was broadly representative of the UK’s HNW population to account for assets, gender, age and region.

Barclays found that despite the range in generosity, overall appetite for philanthropic giving remained high within the HNW community in the UK, and that 94 per cent of people with more than £1 million in investible assets supported charities and good causes.

[See also: Philanthropist Badr Jafar among winners at 2026 Spear’s Awards]

More than half of wealthy donors also said they expect to increase their giving over the next year, with that figure rising to 72 per cent among those with more than £10 million.

Isabelle Montague-Johnstone, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management’s head of philanthropy, commented: ‘It’s hugely encouraging to see philanthropy continuing to grow, with £12.4 billion given to good causes last year. But what this research also shows is that wealth alone doesn’t determine how much people give.’

She added: ‘Confidence, experience and having the right conversations all matter.’