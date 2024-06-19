The best hair loss surgeons and practitioners for HNWs 2024

Hair loss affects more than 80 per cent of men and as many as 40 per cent of women by the time they reach 50, and it can be a significant cause of stress and distraction. For many, reclaiming their hair is not just about aesthetics but also about restoring confidence and self-esteem.

With advancements in medical science and technology continuing to revolutionise the field, the options for effective hair restoration have never been more diverse or promising. Many effective treatments are now available, but they depend on skilled surgeons and doctors to achieve a convincing result.

The Spear’s index lists the very top surgeons and clinics in the UK. These leading professionals are at the forefront of the industry, offering state-of-the-art solutions ranging from advanced follicular unit extraction (FUE) to cutting-edge stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine.

Best hair loss surgeons and practitioners for HNWs: names to know

Dilan Fernando – Top Recommended

Firm: The Treatment Rooms

Fernando is a meticulous hair transplant surgeon with a background in neurosurgery and a keen interest in providing personalised care to his patients. He ensures a high level of service and specialises in male and transgender hair transplant surgery.

Read Dilan Fernando’s full profile on Spears500.com

Christopher D’Souza – Top Recommended

Firm: D’Souza Clinic

Christopher D’Souza specialises in follicular unit excision and linear strip excision procedures, respectively known as FUE and FUT.

He is the president of the British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery and is well-versed in modern and more traditional techniques of hair transplant surgery, having performed more than 1,300 procedures.

Read Christopher D’Souza’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best hair loss surgeons and practitioners for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

