The Best Private Doctors & Surgeons for High Net Worth Individuals in 2023

Part of the Spear’s medical, health and wellness indices

Finding the right doctor for you, for your family or for a particular complaint can save a huge amount of time, trouble, pain and discomfort. The GPs and specialists on the Spear’s Private Doctors and Surgeons Index can help shepherd you and your loved ones through life with a great degree of convenience and the reassurance that comes from knowing you’re dealing with leading experts in their fields.

This year we welcome Dr Liza Osagie-Clouard to our index. While Dr Osagie-Clouard is herself a medical practitioner it is her extraordinary company, Solice Health, that brings her to our pages. They offer personalised care and access to the world’s finest specialists to international high net worth patients, and we are happy to include her.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers, service providers and companies that cater to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by name.

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.