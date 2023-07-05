The best global mobility, residence and citizenship by investment advisers in 2023

Citizenship Index

The high net worth life is often an international affair, and conducting business in several countries sometimes necessitates putting down roots in countries other than the one you were born in.

Many countries see an influx of well heeled investors or retirees as a positive influence on national life, and set up office to point the way towards the correct forms and government departments. Some make it more difficult but still allow it, which is where agencies who know the form come in, to smooth the way and clear up an points of jargon-heavy bureaucracy.

Whichever it is, the Spear’s index of citizenship by investment and global mobility can find the right person to help. From securing a passport to finding the perfect house or school in your target country, these people will be able to help you achieve your goals.

