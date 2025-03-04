Revealed: the best citizenship options to secure your child’s future success

The Henley Opportunity Index evaluates residence and citizenship programmes worldwide across six key factors: premium education, employment prospects, earning potential, career advancement, economic mobility, and livability / Image: Shutterstock

Switzerland has emerged once again as the top-ranked citizenship for HNWs wanting to access the best education in the world in the latest Henley Opportunity Index.

The index, published by Henley & Partners, assesses how investment-based residence and citizenship, combined with premium education, shape long-term success.

As global competition intensifies, the Henley Opportunity Index underscored the growing demand for investment migration as a means to secure a better future. With nations offering structured pathways to residency and citizenship, families are increasingly viewing strategic relocation as an essential component of wealth planning and career development.

With a total score of 84 per cent, Switzerland leads the rankings, offering an investment migration programme that combines private residence with favourable tax provisions. Singapore follows closely with a score of 79 per cent, benefiting from its world-class education system and the popularity of its Global Investor Programme among high-net-worth families.

Switzerland’s schools, which are widely regarded as world-leading, often come with hefty price tags. Institute auf dem Rosenberg, for instance, has fees upwards of $150,000.

The United States ranks third at 78 per cent, driven by the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme and the potential introduction of a new 'gold card' visa for wealthy investors. Australia (76 per cent) and Canada (73 per cent) complete the top five, offering strong opportunities through their respective investor visa programmes.

Investment migration as a path to success

The Henley Opportunity Index evaluates residence and citizenship programmes worldwide across six key factors: premium education, employment prospects, earning potential, career advancement, economic mobility and livability.

Other high-ranking countries include the UK, which scored 70 per cent with its Innovator Founder Visa, and the UAE at 67 per cent with its Golden Residence visa. Austria and New Zealand each achieve 65 per cent, while Italy followed at 64 per cent. Further down the list, Hong Kong scored 61 per cent, Latvia 60 per cent, and Malta 59 per cent, reflecting their attractiveness for investors seeking global opportunities. Greece and Portugal, both at 56 per cent, continue to draw interest through their Golden Visa programmes.

The UK scored top place in the premium education category with 89. 'Studying in the UK means joining a global community that opens a diverse network of international opportunities,' the report said.

Unlocking global economic mobility

The index illustrates how investment migration can significantly enhance career and financial prospects. For example, a Vietnamese family with an opportunity score of just 29 per cent in their home country could see their next generation’s success rate jump to 78 per cent through US residency. Similarly, an Indian family could increase their score from 37 per cent to 84 per cent by relocating to Switzerland. A Nigerian family’s prospects could rise from 21 per cent to 79 per cent with Singaporean residency.

According to Dominic Volek, group head of private clients at Henley & Partners, investment migration and education are key drivers of long-term success. 'By securing alternative residence or citizenship, families can provide their children with access to the world's leading job markets, business networks, and educational institutions. A second passport is more than just a privilege—it is a strategic asset that ensures economic resilience and career growth across generations.'