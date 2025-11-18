Inside J.P. Morgan’s 2026 forecast – and what the big predictions mean for UHNWs

J.P. Morgan's 2026 forecast stresses that AI is changing the global economic map for good // Image: Shutterstock

Few themes have captivated wealthy investors more than AI, and J.P. Morgan’s new report makes no attempt to water down its significance. The numbers are remarkable, and the takeaway for UHNW families is one of opportunity and stability.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s 2026 outlook describes AI as both an economic catalyst and a potential source of market excess, but stresses that the fundamentals underpinning the boom remain robust. AI is no longer a disruptive force on the horizon – it is now the centre of gravity for global wealth creation. The report notes that much of the next wave of value creation is still unfolding in private markets, and access to these opportunities is critical.

For UHNW families, the implications are profound. The report highlights that AI is driving a major productivity transformation, with the potential to reshape economic growth and wealth creation on a scale not seen since the rise of the digital economy.

The scale of investment reflects the shift underway. Large US technology companies have tripled capital investment from $150 billion in 2023 to a projected $500 billion in 2026, and one company alone plans to build AI data centres with over 25 gigawatts of capacity – representing more than $1 trillion in capital expenditure over the coming years. Jacob Manoukian, US Head of Investment Strategy, notes: ‘AI-related investments [are] contributing more to US GDP growth than consumer spending this year… Despite this impressive momentum, AI investment still accounts for less than 1 per cent of GDP.’

While the conversation among UHNWs has focused on how to be meaningfully exposed to AI, J.P. Morgan is blunt: ‘We believe the greatest risk lies in being underexposed to the sweeping impact of this transformational technology.’ The report stresses that investors need to focus on private markets, where opportunities in agentic AI systems, vertical industry applications and AI-enabled software are unfolding rapidly. As Sitara Sundar, Global Head of Alternative Investment Strategy, notes: ‘To capture the potential of the AI revolution and manage the risks of overexuberance, investors must navigate private markets with care, prioritising manager selection and access in a sector that is rapidly becoming more competitive.’

Related to the tech story, the report highlights that fragmentation is becoming a structural force reshaping global capital flows. The world is splintering into rival blocs – North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America – each forging its own path amid shifting supply chains, security priorities and trade alliances. For UHNW investors who built wealth during peak globalisation, this new regime requires sharper regional focus. In Europe, the report points to the wealth of opportunity in Europe’s private markets, where 97 per cent of companies generating €100 million or more in revenue are still privately held.

Europe is a treasure trove of large, successful companies that almost no one outside the region has access to. The vast majority of established businesses are hidden from public-market investors and only reachable through private deals or specialist funds. As the report notes: ‘Europe’s private markets present a vast opportunity set that is often overlooked by global investors.’ UHNW families aren’t competing with millions of public investors – only with other sophisticated private capital.

The report also touches on inflation, treating it not as a headline risk but as a long-term erosive force. Government deficits, supply chain pressures and the cost of resilience mean volatility is likely to persist. Stephen Parker observes: ‘Bonds are still essential, but investors need to look beyond traditional fixed income to address persistent inflation and increased rate volatility.’

Instead of avoiding bonds, the bank recommends keeping a core bond allocation but supporting it with commodities, real assets and hedge funds that don’t move with the market. For UHNW portfolios, this means adding more real estate, infrastructure and alternative strategies to help protect against stock market ups and downs. The report notes that these alternatives can deliver solid returns while reducing overall risk.

J.P. Morgan’s 2026 outlook shows that wealth management is becoming more complex but full of opportunity. AI is changing how businesses grow and where investors can access deals. Global fragmentation is shifting the investment landscape. Inflation means portfolios need smarter planning. For the world’s most experienced investors, building resilience is the key advantage.