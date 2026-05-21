Elon Musk could become world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX IPO plans announced

Musk became the first person in history to be worth over $500 billion in October 2025, according to Forbes // Image: Frederic Legrand, COMEO, Shutterstock

Elon Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire as he announced plans for SpaceX’s IPO yesterday.

SpaceX’s stock market debut would be the largest IPO in history, with the company likely to reach a valuation of over $1 trillion. The aerospace company valued itself at $1.25 trillion in February, after SpaceX merged with Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI.

Musk’s majority share of SpaceX could be worth more than $600 billion, if February’s valuation still stands, which would carry his current fortune of $807 billion over the $1 trillion mark.

SpaceX’s reach spans rockets, satellites and AI, which means investors could gain access to a variety of technologies from a single listing. Musk has previously outlined his ambitions to harness the benefits of space to support the growth of artificial intelligence.

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‘My estimate is that within 2 to 3 years, the lowest cost way to generate AI will be in space,’ he said on the SpaceX website in February. ‘This cost-efficiency alone will enable innovative companies to forge ahead in training their AI models and processing data at unprecedented speeds and scales, accelerating breakthroughs in our understanding of physics and invention of technologies to benefit humanity.’

The company’s IPO could prove attractive due to the AI element of its offering, wealth manager Tim Blowers of financial planning firm Old Mill previously told Spear’s.

‘The impact of AI has been seen across all sectors, with those expected to benefit seeing significant increases – of which the technology sector clearly plays a part,’ he said. ‘With the “magnificent 7” representing a significant chunk of market weighted asset allocations, they will continue to have an impact.’

The Magnificent 7 is a term coined by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett, referring to seven influential technology stocks on the public market: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla.

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As well as being the world’s richest person, Musk has a prolific media and online presence, which has affected the valuations of his companies both positively and negatively.

Shares of Musk’s electric car company Tesla dropped 14 per cent during a feud with US President Donald Trump in June 2025, wiping $150 billion off its market value. Musk has since ended his direct involvement with the White House.

Similarly, Musk’s fortune dropped by $100 billion in March following the explosion of a SpaceX rocket. The incident prompted many investors to offload their Tesla shares.

On the other hand, Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet communications network and a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX, has been a key driver of the aerospace company’s growing valuation. The business generated an estimated $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025, according to forecasts from market research firm Quilty Space. Considered reliable even during adverse weather conditions, Starlink could also help position SpaceX as a more stable investment.