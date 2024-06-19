Rehabilitation centres diagnose and treat addiction and mental health issues, combining care and therapy with a calm and safe environment. In a world that moves at a relentless pace, the need for holistic well-being and recovery has never been more critical and health retreats provide a much-needed pause from the hectic life of many high-net-worth individuals (HNWs). HNWs often face unique stresses and challenges that demand tailored solutions for their health and wellness needs.

The rehabilitation centres and health retreats listed here are among the most exclusive institutions in the world, offering the highest levels of care and attention to detail. These elite institutions provide not just a respite from the demands of high-stakes lifestyles, but also comprehensive programmes that address physical, mental, and emotional health.They have demonstrable track records in tackling and solving the issues of their clientele, for whom they give absolute privacy.

Best health retreats, rehabilitation centres and addiction treatment for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Antoinette Sarasin Gianduzzo – Top Recommended

Antoinette Sarasin Gianduzzo, Kusnacht Practice

Firm: The Kusnacht Practice

Antoinette Sarasin founded and leads the Biomolecular Restoration (Bio-R), nutrition, and lifestyle team at The Kusnacht Practice. The programme involves in-depth medical assessments, specialised laboratory tests, tailored vitamins and phytochemical, and personalised lifestyle and nutritional coaching.

Eduardo Greghi – Top Recommended

Eduardo Greghi, Kusnacht Practice

Firm: The Kusnacht Practice

Eduardo Greghi is the CEO and chairman of The Kusnacht Practice. The centre now provides care for a range of conditions, including addiction, depression, trauma, burnout, chronic pain, anxiety disorders, anorexia, and bulimia. Greghi emphasises the absolute discretion that the practice offers and has extended the treatment programmes to be available in Geneva.

Georg Schulthess – Top Recommended

Georg Schulthess, Kusnacht Practice

Firm: The Kusnacht Practice

Chief Medical Officer at the Kusnacht Practice, Georg Schulthess has a strong background in medicine, having previously served as the medical director at Männedorf Hospital and conducted research in various medical aspects. Schulthess is dedicated to ensuring the highest quality of medical care and services at The Kusnacht Practice.

László Ürögi – Top Recommended

László Ürögi, the Kusnacht Practice

Firm: The Kusnacht Practice

​​László Ürögi is the head of psychiatry, psychotherapy, and relapse prevention at The Kusnacht Practice. Ürögi is known for his expertise in addiction medicine and tailors treatment to each client’s needs, emphasising ongoing support and rehabilitation.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best health retreats, rehabilitation centres and addiction treatment for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

