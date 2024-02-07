The best reputation and privacy lawyers 2024

Reputation and privacy are valuable assets for any high-net-worth individual. When these are placed under threat — whether by the press, individuals on social media or other actors — the right reputation and privacy lawyer can be indispensable.

Indeed, representation has arguably never been more essential. Disinformation is on the rise, a dual threat that has arisen from nefarious actors spreading deep fakes and amoral machines — ‘intelligent’ chatbots and AIs which unwittingly spread falsehoods about HNWs.

Meanwhile, the political climate affecting HNWs has never been more severe. The UK government has brought forward legislation to make it easier for cases deemed to be so-called ‘strategic lawsuits against public participation’ (‘SLAPPs’) to be dismissed by courts — although HNW advisers argue the changes may impede their clients’ ability to robustly defend their reputations. Spear’s reveals the industry leaders to know.

‘The law can be on your side in managing your reputation, privacy and security on behalf of yourself, your family and your business. These lawyers are the cream of the world’s legal reputation specialists.’

Ian Duncan, Spear’s Head of Research

Who moved up the reputation lawyer rankings for 2024?

Among the reputation lawyers, Gideon Benaim retains his Top Flight place after winning our award for Reputation Lawyer of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023. Jonathan Coad joins him in Top Flight, given the calibre of his clients (mostly blockbuster corporates and A-lister UHNWs) following a glittering 25-year career in reputation law and PR.

Gideon Benaim

Gideon Benaim – Top Flight

Firm: Simkins

With over two decades of expertise in the areas of defamation, privacy, data protection, anti harassment, breach of confidence and copyright, Gideon Benaim is a go-to for celebrities and other high-profile clients.

Jonathan Coad – Now Top Flight

Firm: Coad Law

Unlike many reputation lawyers, Jonathan Coad wears ‘two hats’ – he is equally au fait with the softer aspects of reputation management when supporting clients with crisis and litigation PR. The calibre of his client list – Amazon, Disney, Gucci – is second to none.

Phil Hartley – Top Recommended (New for 2024)

Firm: Schillings



Privacy, defamation and data protection supremo Phil Hartley supports a high-profile set of private clients and corporates with their legal needs.

He helps HNWs to build ‘resilience against risk’ to bat off reputational threats.

Katy Colton – Top Recommended (New for 2024)

Firm: Mishcon de Reya

Katy Colton heads up Mishcon de Reya’s politics and law group in London, where she supports a host of the UK’s most prominent politicians and activists. She represented Gina Miller in her influential judicial review case against the UK government over the invocation of Article 50.

Sam Ahuja – Recommended (New for 2024)

Firm: Schillings



Known for supporting an array of HNW businesspeople and entrepreneurs, Schillings partner Sam Ahuja has a commercial string to his bow. He developed a tech-focused legal nous through working as a Senior Legal Counsel at Revolut. With more than ten years of experience, Ahuja assists HNWs, corporations and the founders of early-stage startups.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking reputation lawyers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best reputation lawyers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by name.

