The best personal trainers for high net worth individuals in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Medical, Health and Wellness indices

A long healthy life is best achieved with good advice on nutrition, sleep and exercise. A knowledgeable adviser by your side at the gym, planning meals and lifestyle choices is an invaluable aid to living well. Personal trainers are far more than simply a gym buddy, they work to transform their clients into what they truly want to be.

The objective might be intensive training for extremely high-profile individuals in ultra-discrete environments such as Fabrice LePhysique provides, for example, or tennis lessons for the children with Coach Boof. Whatever it is, the route to fitness can be found in the list below.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers, service providers and companies that cater to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles on spears500.com. The table is ordered alphabetically by name.

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.