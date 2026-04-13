Berne Financial Services Agreement: what the UK-Swiss deal means in practice

The Berne agreement establishes a framework for the mutual recognition of financial regulations in the UK and Switzerland. // Image: Shutterstock

The Berne Financial Services Agreement (BFSA), which came into effect on 1 January 2026, is a significant development that may have far-reaching consequences for the way internationally mobile wealth is managed.

Essentially, the agreement establishes a framework for the mutual recognition of financial regulations in the UK and Switzerland, meaning an entity regulated in the UK by the FCA can operate in Switzerland without additional regulatory approval from the FCA’s Swiss counterpart, FINMA – and vice versa. The early signs indicate the new arrangement could be a boon for both countries; it might even represent a new paradigm for cross-border financial services. But what does that look like in practice?

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The agreement aims to simplify cross-border activity and reduce regulatory frictions across banking, insurance, investment services and financial market infrastructure.

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Of course, the UK and Swiss regulators have long maintained close dialogue and coordination, which over time has tended to produce convergence in regulatory standards. So their regimes were not especially different even before the agreement came into force. The new setup can, therefore, be understood as a pragmatic and even straightforward move. This formal step will be seen by many as building on existing practice rather than creating an entirely new framework.

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At the same time, the BFSA does represent a significant shift. The agreement brings together the world’s largest onshore financial hub (London) and the largest offshore wealth centre (Switzerland).

The UK mainland is home to approximately $1 trillion of cross-border wealth. If jurisdictions linked to the UK, such as the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas, are included, that figure rises to around $2.6 trillion. Switzerland, meanwhile, holds roughly $2.7 trillion of cross-border wealth. The collective $5 trillion sum, now united by the new framework, positions the UK–Swiss financial ecosystem as one of the world’s most significant hubs for internationally mobile capital.

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The agreement also carries broader strategic importance. In the years since Brexit, the UK has pursued bilateral arrangements with key financial partners to maintain access to global markets and to reinforce the UK’s position as a leading international financial centre, while Switzerland has long positioned itself as a globally oriented wealth management hub.

For the largest financial institutions, the practical impact may be limited – initially, at least. At first, the impact is likely to be felt most strongly by smaller firms, independent wealth managers and specialist asset managers that are exploring opportunities across borders. For such firms, the cost (in both time and money) of establishing a regulated presence in another financial centre may have previously been prohibitive.

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Practical uncertainties remain. For instance, under the FCA’s guidance, Swiss firms providing services under the BFSA must ensure individuals treated as HNW clients have net assets of at least £2 million. How this classification operates in practice will be an important detail for firms working with international private clients.

The success of the agreement will ultimately depend on how it is implemented in practice. Mutual recognition frameworks can deliver meaningful benefits, but only if regulators interpret them consistently and remain willing to adapt the arrangements as markets evolve.

This article first appeared in Spear’s Magazine Issue 99. Click here to subscribe