The best art finance advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2022

Art finance is a financial niche that demands a high level of knowledge and expertise. As well as providing loans to collectors to buy works of art, their current catalogue can be used as the basis of finance for other purchases such as business investments or property. To correctly judge the amount that can be lent, the financier has to have intimate knowledge of the art market, and the ability to assess the quality and authenticity of the works in question.

Take Sayuri Ganepola, for example. A career in finance and a love of art have brought her to Christie’s in New York, where she has an ocean of sale and bidding data, combined with access to a huge international network of experts she can call upon at any moment. Or Mauro Mattei, the immaculately mustachioed collector and art prize sponsor who can advise on every aspect of cross-border taxes. Or Suzanne Gyorgy, global head of art advisory and finance Citi, the bank that started the entire art finance sector in 1979.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The art advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus.

