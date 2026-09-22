The Spear's Awards return on 3 November 2026 to Raffles London at The OWO // Image: Spear's

The ‘Oscars of the private client world’ return this year to Raffles London at The OWO. The Spear’s Awards 2026 will once again celebrate the leading lights of wealth management, law, property, philanthropy and more – recognising those who set the benchmark for excellence in serving HNW and UHNW clients.

For more than a decade, the Spear’s Awards have honoured the advisers, innovators and entrepreneurs at the forefront of this ecosystem. Ahead of the ceremony on 3 November, we are delighted to reveal the finalists for the 18 award categories.

[See also: Book a table to attend the Spear’s Awards 2026]

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Judging process

Most categories are judged by an independent panel of experts, chosen for their outstanding sector-specific knowledge, alongside two members of the Spear’s editorial and research team. A small number of awards, including special honours such as the Spear’s Impact Award and the Entrepreneur of the Year Award are deliberated by Spear’s alone.

In the selection of independent judges with sector-specific expertise, every effort is taken to avoid conflicts of interest, or the appearance thereof. Each judge is asked to consider a limited number of awards categories, where their expertise is most relevant. Judges are asked to declare an interest if they have a personal connection to any candidate, but professional relationships (such as being a client of a candidate’s firm, or being a service-provider to a candidate) is not considered grounds for recusal.

[See also: A guide to the Spear’s Awards: Everything you need to know]

In the vast majority of cases, judges could not be considered competitors of candidates for the awards categories that they are asked to evaluate. The only exception to this is where the previous year’s winner is invited to return as a judge. If they accept this invitation, they are of course not eligible to win any award in 2026. Where relevant, they are also forbidden to vote for any colleague from the same firm.

The judges are asked to consider the awards submission form supplied by candidates and also their own knowledge of the candidates. This year, judging sessions were held at luxury hotel The Londoner.

Judges award one point to their third preference, two points to their second preference and three points to their first preference. The winner is the candidate who receives the most points. In the event of a tie, the chair of judges has the casting vote.

The judging panel and shortlist for each award is listed below.

The Spear’s Awards 2026: the complete shortlist

HNW Wealth Adviser of the Year

Judges: Rhian-Anwell Hamill (Institute of Entrepreneurship & Private Capital), Nick Dogilewski (Exeter Partners), Billy Stephenson (Stephenson Executive Search), Rupert Phelps (Family office adviser), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

UHNW Wealth Adviser of the Year

In association with Locate Isle of Man

Judges: Rhian-Anwell Hamill (Institute of Entrepreneurship & Private Capital), Nick Dogilewski (Exeter Partners), Billy Stephenson (Stephenson Executive Search), Rupert Phelps (Family office adviser), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Financial Services Firm of the Year – Boutique

Judges: Rhian-Anwell Hamill (Institute of Entrepreneurship & Private Capital), Nick Dogilewski (Exeter Partners), Billy Stephenson (Stephenson Executive Search), Rupert Phelps (Family office adviser), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Financial Services Firm of the Year

Judges: Rhian-Anwell Hamill (Institute of Entrepreneurship & Private Capital), Nick Dogilewski (Exeter Partners), Billy Stephenson (Stephenson Executive Search), Rupert Phelps (Family office adviser), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Family Office Adviser of the Year

Judges: Rhian-Anwell Hamill (Institute of Entrepreneurship & Private Capital), Nick Dogilewski (Exeter Partners), Billy Stephenson (Stephenson Executive Search), Rupert Phelps (Family office adviser), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Property Broker of the Year

Judges: Dean Main (Rhodium), Nick Beckett (Knight Frank), Sophie Rogerson (RFR), Simon Chadowitz (Fladgate), Edmund Fetherston-Dilke (Farrer & Co), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Super-Prime Property Development of the Year

One Palace Green

Park Hyatt London River Thames Residences

St John’s Wood Square

The Penthouse at Chelsea Barracks

The Penthouses at Marylebone Square

Judges: Dean Main (Rhodium), Nick Beckett (Knight Frank), Sophie Rogerson (RFR), Simon Chadowitz (Fladgate), Edmund Fetherston-Dilke (Farrer & Co), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Lawyer of the Year – Tax

Judges: James Rivett KC (Pump Court Tax Chambers), Alexandra Hollingshead (Farrer & Co), Morag Ofili (Edwin Coe), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Lawyer of the Year – Family

Judges: Nichola Gray KC (1 Hare Court), Robert Creighton (Family Mediation Council), Heather Hostetter (Hostetter Strent), Sam Longworth (Stewarts), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Lawyer of the Year – Reputation

Judges: Oliver Shah (Newcome Advisory), Salamander Davoudi (Tancredi), Sir David Eady (High Court), Emma Woollcott (Mishcon de Reya), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Law Firm of the Year

Tax Adviser of the Year

Judges: James Rivett KC (Pump Court Tax Chambers), Alexandra Hollingshead (Farrer & Co), Morag Ofili (Edwin Coe), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Philanthropy & Impact Advisory Firm of the Year

Judges: Rhian-Anwell Hamill (RAH Partners), Nick Dogilewski (Exeter Partners), Billy Stephenson (Stephenson Executive Search), Rupert Phelps (Family office adviser), Aisha Alli (Spear’s), Edwin Smith (Spear’s)

Emerging Leader of the Year

Private Client Innovation of the Year

Spear’s Woman of the Year Award

The Impact Award

Winner to be announced on the night

Entrepreneur of the Year

Winner to be announced on the night

Highlights from the Spear’s Awards 2025

Partnerships

The Spear’s Awards 2026 is presented in partnership with Locate Isle of Man and Unforgettable Travel Company at Raffles London at The OWO.

The Spear’s Awards provide a platform to connect in person with over 400 of the most influential figures in the world of private wealth. In addition, partners of the awards benefit from a multi-platform offering across digital, social, multimedia and print to ensure maximum exposure to an exclusive audience.

Partnership enquiries can be directed to Spear’s commercial director, Shady Elkholy (shady.elkholy@spearswms.com).

