Leading collectibles experts 2024

Collecting – from coins to comic books – can be one of life’s great pleasures. For high-net-worth individuals, the substantial sums at their disposal means they can set their sights on the rarest, most valuable treasures on the market.

However, knowing how to source these precious objects – and how much to pay – is a process fraught with difficulty, thanks to the subjective nature of much of collecting. That’s why a trusted collectibles expert can be an invaluable guide to HNWs entering the fray.

Here, Spear’s highlights the leading collectibles experts who can make that process easier, by stocking and sourcing the best examples of collectibles including coins, stamps, rare books, vintage watches and jewellery.

These experts are world leaders in their fields and provide the service expected of high-net-worth advisers, making the process of acquiring and trading collectibles as smooth a process as possible.

Jump to:

Collectibles experts: names to know

Bernard Shapero – Top Recommended

Firm: Shapero Rare Books

Bernard Shapero, who started dealing in rare books in 1979 as a schoolboy hobby aged only 16, now runs Mayfair-based Shapero Rare Books and is an internationally renowned dealer in antiquarian books and works on paper.

Read Bernard Shapero’s full profile on Spears500.com

Lucile Andreani – Top Recommended

Firm: Christie’s

An expert in Hermès collectibles with two masters degrees from Paris’s prestigious Sorbonne, Lucile Andreani is now the resident handbag specialist and head of handbags and accessories, EMEA, at Christie’s Paris, has nearly a decade of experience at the auction house.

Read Lucile Andreani’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best collectibles experts, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best collectibles experts: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

