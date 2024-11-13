View all newsletters
November 13, 2024

Inside the wellness-focused £44 million penthouse in London’s hottest address

Chelsea Barracks has debuted the £44 million Penthouse at 9 Mulberry Square, featuring one of London’s largest private terraces, complete with an ice bath and sauna

By Spear's

A £44 million Chelsea Barracks penthouse featuring its own ice-bath and sauna has gone on the market in one of London’s newest exclusive addresses.

The five-bedroom Penthouse at 9 Mulberry Square, designed by renowned interior designer Susie Atkinson, has panoramic views of Chelsea Barracks, Belgravia, and the London skyline that can be admired from the 333 sq m terrace that encircles the residence.

The area has jumped in popularity in recent years. The owner of the Penthouse at 9 Mulberry Square will count Tom Ford as one of their neighbours after the US billionaire designer reportedly bought a £80 million house in the area just before the stamp duty rise deadline following Rachel Reeves’s budget.

Luxury wellness in the sky

An onsite-gym in a prime property is no longer enough for many UHNWs.

A recent report by the Global Wellness Institute revealed the global wellness industry was worth $6.3 trillion in 2023 – nearly 14% higher than its size in 2019. The global real estate sector is capitalising on the trend, with health-enthusiast buyers increasing seeking properties that champion wellbeing and healthy lifestyle.

This outdoor space at the Penthouse at 9 Mulberry Square is divided into zones: there is a wellness area with hot and cold therapy facilities, a tranquil herb garden, and multiple areas for relaxation. There is also an outdoor bar, fire pit, BBQ, and a formal dining area. The landscaped terrace, by Hortus Loci, incorporates native grasses and evergreens, creating a peaceful retreat.

This residence celebrates British craftsmanship, featuring pieces from Pimlico Road artisans such as Soane Britain and unique antique finds. Noteworthy items include a chinoiserie tallboy from Dreweatts in Newbury, adding a touch of history to the modern living space.

Sliding glass doors create seamless indoor-outdoor living, with floral sofas in warm yellows and greens adorned in Jean Monro fabrics.

Susie Atkinson, founder of Studio Atkinson, said: ‘We drew inspiration from the significant terrace, crafting enriched zones and incorporating British artisanship throughout.

Exclusive amenities at The Garrison Club

Residents of the Penthouse enjoy access to The Garrison Club where members can enjoyed a championship tennis court adaptable for sports like pickleball, basketball, and football; a 25-metre swimming pool; a cutting-edge gym; and a private business suite with boardrooms. There’s also a club lounge, children’s playroom, and a multipurpose sports hall.

Richard Oakes, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Qatari Diar, the developer of Chelsea Barracks, said: ‘The Penthouse at 9 Mulberry Square is the epitome of our commitment to wellness and longevity, with one of the most impressive outdoor terraces in London transformed into a sky-high sanctuary for relaxation and health. With The Garrison Club just an elevator ride away, residents can enjoy a complete wellness-led lifestyle.’

