Turnkey townhouse with an art ‘collection of a lifetime’ comes to market for £42million

The Chelsea Barracks townhouse has been completely redesigned by Banda Property / Image: Banda/Michael Sinclair

A townhouse at London residential development Chelsea Barracks has come to market for £42million.

The property was designed and renovated by Banda, which offers an ‘end-to-end’ service for high-net-worth clients, and is now on the market via Knight Frank and Savills.

In keeping with Banda’s ‘total package’ approach, the 10,000 sq ft residence at 4 Mulberry Square is available as-seen, offering an attractive turnkey solution for buyers who want a super-prime property with minimal stress.

Next-gen appeal

Wellness and relaxation are at the heart of the Chelsea Barracks property / Image: Banda/Michael Sinclair

This will no doubt appeal to the younger generation of ultra-high-net-worth buyers in central London who favour immediate luxury over characterful fixer-uppers.

‘The millennial elite [are] seeking beautiful turnkey properties, rather than being caught up in a lengthy refurbishment project with the potential for supply chain delays,’ Claire Reynolds, managing director for UK Sotheby’s International Realty, previously told Spear’s.

‘I believe lockdown has played a large part in this mindset shift, with these buyers not wanting to waste any more time and the view that time is money. The younger generation are also more focused on health, lifestyle and entertaining, and place an emphasis on convenience and self-sufficiency.’

The property is sold as-seen, complete with an art and furniture collection ‘of a lifetime’ / Image: Banda/Michael Sinclair

These factors are addressed by the Banda property which, in addition to the prerequisite wine cellar, study and four spacious bedrooms, also benefits from a swimming pool, spa and sauna.

A private spa with a 11 metre swimming pool is a true luxury in a London townhouse – so too is a dedicated gym and meditation space,’ notes Banda founder Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a Spear’s Top Recommended adviser. ‘A blend of mental and physical wellbeing is a vital cog in our overall design direction.’

The hotel-standard bathroom at 4 Mulberry Square / Image: Banda/Michael Sinclair

The finish also includes several notable pieces of art and sculpture.

Standout pieces include vintage Willy Guhl sculptures, custom furniture designed in collaboration with Pierre Augustin Rose, and artwork by Anton Byrne Carter, a British artist who takes his inspiration from the 16th and 17th centuries.

‘Our townhouse at Mulberry Square is home to a “collection of a lifetime” in both a sophisticated and surprising way,’ continues Mapelli Mozzi. ‘It honours the “perfectly imperfect” wabi sabi theory behind human rather than machine-made craft. There’s a feeling of the unexpected – an energy around the blend of the traditional and the contemporary with an emphasis on the “hand-made” which gives us a window into each, and every person involved in the journey of this design.’