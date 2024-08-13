First look inside Park Modern’s £60 million trophy penthouse on Hyde Park

The living area opens up onto the terrace / Image: Fenton Whelan / Grant Silverman

Park Modern is one of the most coveted super-prime property developments in London and its ninth-floor penthouse, details of which have been unveiled today for the first time, is its crowning glory.

The trophy home, which is listed for £60 million, offers 3.25-metre-high ceilings, 6,800 square feet of opulent living space, and a 2,400 sq ft wraparound terrace.

The principal bedroom suite, seen above in a computer-generated image, spans the east of the building / Image: Computer generated by Fenton Whelan

The £530 million development, designed by renowned architect Lee Polisano of PLP Architecture, also provides residents with access to amenities including a private cinema, 25m swimming pool, in-house spa and 24/7 concierge, all of which is operated by leading property management firm Rhodium.

‘The magnificent marquee penthouse at Park Modern has one of the largest private terrace in central London which wraps around the entire living space providing breathtaking views over Hyde Park and Kensington Palace,’ says James Van Den Heule, co-founding director of Fenton Whelan.

Taking luxury living to new heights

The reception area offers a statement fireplace and spectacular views over Hyde Park / Image: Computer generated by Fenton Whelan

The new owner will be given the opportunity to work with the team at Fenton Whelan to customise the interiors, which can be configured to comprise up to eight bedroom suites. However, computer-generated images give a suggestion as to the lavishness that one could expect.

The penthouse’s grand entrance hallway features full-height glazing with panoramic views over Hyde Park while the main living room is bordered by floor-to-ceiling windows that open on to the private outdoor terrace. A central floating feature fireplace with marble-clad sides and a transparent centre offers views of the bar area, which features backlit bespoke joinery and Nero Marquina marble.

The terrace, which wraps around the entire property, is one of the largest in central London / Image: computer generated by Fenton Whelan

Adjacent to the cocktail bar is a 20-seat dining room with a veined marble-topped dining table and pendant chandelier lights, with doors opening onto the terrace for al fresco dining. The family kitchen boasts a central island clad in veined marble, a breakfast bar, and double doors leading to the terrace. A professional kitchen is available for large-scale entertaining.

There is a multi-purpose work and leisure suite, including a home office, games room, while an outside wellbeing terrace offers space for pilates, yoga, and personal training.

The principal bedroom suite spans the east side of the building. It features a curved glass wall opening out to the terrace, and a resort-inspired bathroom with freestanding glass bath and walk-in triple shower. The walk-in dressing room features bespoke joinery, a curved wall and ceiling, a dressing island, and natural light from windows.

The principal guest bedroom suite on the west side includes a private entrance lobby, a curved glass bay opening onto the terrace, a walk-in dressing room, and a spa-style ensuite with a steam room and rainforest walk-in shower. Additional bedroom suites all have ensuite bathrooms, dressing areas, and ample built-in wardrobes. The penthouse also includes a second guest powder room and a utility room.

Landmark development in Bayswater

The swimming pool at Park Modern / Image: Fenton Whelan The marquee penthouse is part of the Park Modern development / Image: Fenton Whelan

Park Modern, which occupies the site of the former Whiteleys shopping centre, also boasts The Park Restaurant, an 8,600 square foot 21st Century Grande Café by celebrated London restaurateur Jeremy King, offering California-Italian inspired cuisine. It will soon become the site of the first Six Senses hotel in the UK.

Park Modern is part of a wider Bayswater revival that has led to the long-overlooked neighbourhood being touted as one to watch. ‘The north of “the park” is now considered the next core area of London’s finest properties,’ Becky Fatemi, a Spear’s Top Flight property agent at Sotheby’s International Realty recently explained.

Sanjay Sharma, co-founding director of Fenton Whelan, added: ‘With its elevated position high above the tree line, the marquee penthouse at Park Modern is the finest home on Hyde Park. The penthouse offers sunrise to sunset views, including Kensington Palace, Royal Albert Hall, the Shard, and the City of London skylines. Its transformative contemporary design and outstanding specifications offer exceptional, understated luxury.’