The best preventative medicine, health screening and anti-ageing professionals 2024

Health has never been more important for high-net-worth individuals as an increasing number pursue the promise of living better for longer.

Key to this process are preventative medicine, health screenings and anti-ageing professionals, who can help pinpoint any potential problems years before they become causes for concern.

The experts below pride themselves on taking an advanced approach to health, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the search for greater longevity and improved wellbeing. They operate out of some of the finest health clubs, medical facilities and wellness institutions.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best preventative medicine, health screening and anti-ageing professionals for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best preventative medicine, health screening and anti-ageing clinics: names to know

Ying-Young Hui, Preventicum

Firm: Preventicum

Consistency is key for Ying-Young Hui, medical director of Preventicum. Clients return every 12 months for a complete raft of tests that builds a comprehensive body of data which can be used for diagnosis and treatment. Unlike some centres, tests can all be performed on the same day in the same building – making the process easier and more accessible for busy HNWs.

‘We can offer a prospective patient a very detailed consultation with a dedicated doctor at the beginning of their day, going through their concerns, their past history and their family history – anything relevant to their current health, but also potentially what could affect their health in the future,’ says Hui.

Tasmin Lewis – New Addition

Firm: Wellgevity

Dr Tamsin Lewis is focused on longevity. New patients who come to her company, Wellgevity, are treated to a full spectrum of tests. A 90-minute appointment with a doctor ensues, resulting in a programme that might include referral to specialists, tailored supplements, diet and exercise regimes.

Best preventative medicine, health screening and anti-ageing clinics: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

