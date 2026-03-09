Reykjavík’s EDITION blends ultra cool luxe with a cosy heart

Harbour views stretch across fishing boats and passing cruise ships from the hotel’s waterfront setting // Image: Nikolas Koenig

Iceland specialises in five-star scenery with an abundance of glaciers, geysers and volcanoes (and sheep), but until recently, not in five-star hotels.

That changed four years ago with the arrival of The Reykjavík EDITION, the country’s first true luxury property and a striking addition to the harbourfront.

The hotel channels the country’s spectacular landscapes, into EDITION’s signature blend of polished minimalism and local colour. The result is a sanctuary of calm at the edge of a city that has long punched above its weight culturally.

Famous Icelander Björk has been known to pop into Tölt, the hotel’s members’ bar.

Location

Set along the harbour, The EDITION offers views across fishing boats, yachts and the steady flow of cruise ships. Guests can walk to central Reykjavík in minutes, yet the hotel maintains a sense of privacy and serenity in this compact capital.

Contemporary Nordic design define the atmosphere throughout the Reykjavík’s EDITION // Image: Nikolas Koenig

The city itself is the gateway to Iceland’s outdoor playground – glacier hikes, geothermal pools, black-sand beaches and dramatic cliffs are all within easy reach. The hotel’s location makes it easy to dip in and out of nature while returning each evening to a cocoon of warmth and wood-toned sophistication.

Rooms and suites

Spear’s stayed in one of the corner suites, a beautifully laid-out space with an appealing, modern-Nordic hygge. An eight-seater dining table overlooks the water; the living area is wrapped in tactile sheepskins, tonal creams and calming wood textures. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the harbour from the large and comfortable bed.

Sweeping harbour views unfold from a spacious suite, where a dining table and elegant living area overlook the sea // Image: Nikolas Koenig

The layout leads seamlessly into a cosy bedroom and an elegant bathroom. Everything feels thoughtfully crafted with an enticing mix of textures, warmth and quiet luxury.

Warm wood tones and soft textures with Nordic sea views create a calm retreat // Image: Nikolas Koenig

EDITION’s precision is evident everywhere: low-level lighting that flatters (and frustrates – good luck finding anything after dark), fabrics that soften the starkness of Icelandic weather and a sense of intimacy despite the suite’s generous proportions.

Dining

The hotel’s signature restaurant, Tides, unsurprisingly places a strong emphasis on fresh Icelandic fish. There was a creamy risotto, white, flaky cod with subtle Japanese inflections, and chunky roast potatoes served with a spicy sauce, a Nordic nod to patatas bravas.

But the standout, more field than ocean, was a bright and surprising tomato sorbet laced with sesame and soy.

Carefully crafted details bring warmth and character to the modern design as seasonal ingredients and modern techniques shape the hotel’s culinary offering // Image: Nikolas Koenig

In Tölt, the small members’ bar for penthouse and suite guests (and a haunt for local artists and celebrities), the cocktail list is playful. The Bobby Fischer, named after Iceland’s most famous adopted chess master, features bourbon infused with butter, cinnamon and lemon.

Amenities

The EDITION’s spa is compact but serene, offering massage, facials and access to a steam room, sauna and hot stone facilities. Spear’s tried the Signature Edition Massage, 45 minutes of healing Swedish-style therapy followed by an exfoliating hand treatment. The masseur listened attentively, working with gentle intensity on the areas highlighted as being troublesome, smoothing out knots and tired muscles.

The serene spa at The Reykjavík EDITION offers massages, sauna and steam facilities inspired by Icelandic wellness traditions // Image: Nikolas Koenig

There is a fitness centre and relaxation areas though the real wellness feature is simply stepping outside: Reykjavík’s natural landscape is the greatest spa of all.

Experiences

The hotel serves as a luxurious base camp for exploring Iceland’s dramatic geography. Within an hour’s drive lie waterfalls, hot springs, lava fields and rugged coastline.

Out of town trips can be arranged through the hotel through Discover Truenorth. Born from a film/production-service company, the group knows how to craft a standout experience beyond the tourist path.

Harbourfront views from The Reykjavík EDITION looking across fishing boats and cruise ships in central Reykjavík // Image: Nikolas Koenig

We were driven a few hours from the city to a stretch of volcanic black sand, where we handed over the keys to a buggy for some heart-your-the-mouth off-roading. Our calm, unflappable guide, Kristján, retained impressive faith in Spear’s even as the buggy shot up a rocky incline and leaned alarmingly left.

It was tremendous fun, set against a backdrop of almost otherworldly scenic drama. It’s a cliché to say Iceland is the closest most of us will come to being on the moon, but faced with its treeless, crater-riven landscapes, drenched in black sand and punctuated by crystal-clear waterfalls, it’s hard to think of any earthly comparison.

Showing off their film set creds, managing director, Lárus Halldórsson, and director of operations, Sædís Steinsdóttir who were accompanying us put on lunch in a picture-perfect cosy cabin that looked like it had walked off the pages of Architectural Digest. Warmed by a hot homemade soup and roaring fires, our final stop was thermal springs where you could order a drink at the bar while wallowing in the warm waters, before jumping in the cold ocean and returning to a different hot spring.

Service

Efficient, friendly and quietly respectful without being fawning.

Verdict

The Reykjavík EDITION delivers a truly luxurious hotel that reflects local character while offering the comfort and service standard of a global brand. It is high-end without being stiff, contemporary without losing Icelandic soul, and perfectly positioned for enjoying both the city and the wild landscape beyond.

Details

Address: The Reykjavík EDITION, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

Contact number: +3545820000

Prices start at £446

Spear’s flew to Reykjavik with Icelandair. Icelandair flies from the UK to Iceland with prices starting at £435 return in Saga Premium. Passengers can enjoy priority check-in and boarding, security fast track, seat selection, extra legroom, increased baggage allowance, complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and gourmet meals, quality inflight entertainment, plus Saga Lounge access at Keflavik.

Flights are available from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh. Visit icelandair.co.uk for more information.