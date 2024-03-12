The best prime property buying agents in 2024

The (super) prime property market relies on connections: finding the right people to show the right clients the right place at the right time. That’s why many high-net-worth individuals enlist the services of the best buying agents, who cut down on the time – and effort – required.

After working with a client to decide on their objectives, a buying agent uses his or her experience and network to find suitable properties, then guides them through the process of finding and securing the right purchase at the right price.

The best buying agents will be able to suggest properties that are currently off-market, and will have a black book of homeowners on whom they can potentially call.

As with all of the advisers in the Spear’s Property Index 2024, buying agents also protect their client’s interests while maintaining an appropriate level of discretion.

Best buying agents: the names to know

(Clockwise from top left) Camilla Dell, Sophie Rogerson, Roarie Scarisbrick and Jo Eccles are among the Top Flight Buying Agents 2024

This year, the Spear’s Buying Agents Index 2024 is led by seven returning Top Flight advisers: Camilla Dell, of Black Brick; Jo Eccles of Eccord; Roarie Scarisbrick of Property Vision; Sophie Rogerson of RFR; Ed Tyron of Lichfields; Guy Meacock of Prime Purchase and Nathalie Hirst of Nathalie Hirst.

They are joined by a number of worthy new additions, as well as peers who have climbed the ranks to Top Recommended. For more information on the complete index, view the table below, or visit Spears500.com. Here are some of the names to know.

Ollie Marshall

Firm: Prime Purchase

Rank: Recommended (New for 2024)

Nominated for Spear’s Property Adviser of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023, Marshall of Prime Purchase was described by judges as ‘superb and brilliant’ and capable of ‘handling different nationalities and idiosyncrasies really well’. Marshall began his property career in the late 90s at Chestertons before moving on to a small firm that was then bought by JLL. ‘What I found within the bigger firms is that clients don’t necessarily get the best service,’ he says. At Prime Purchase (a private office-like advisory service backed by Savills), clients get the best of both worlds. ‘You get the benefit of a large corporation with R&D and statistics but we’re also very autonomous and can focus on each of our clients,’ Marshall says



Tom Kain

Tom Kain, Black Brick

Firm: Black Brick

Rank: Top Recommended

As a buying consultant, Kain spends his days helping his clients ‘access opportunities they would not necessarily be able to find’. He provides clients with ‘the information and data to make a transparent and informed decision before transacting’ and introduces clients to a team of ‘highly efficient, client-focused professionals to support the process, ensuring they conclude on the best possible terms’. Along with a personable approach that clients appreciate, Kain offers a wide breadth of knowledge of the London market across all postcodes and price brackets.

Ashley Wilsdon

Firm: Middleton Advisors

Rank: Recommended (New)

With close to two decades of experience under his belt, Wilsdon, head of buying at Middleton, has an in-depth knowledge of both residential and investment markets in areas including Chelsea, Notting Hill, Hampstead, and Regent’s Park. Described by a client as ‘extremely knowledgeable’ and as an adviser who ‘knows every road and the history of most of the interesting properties in the area we were looking at’, Wilsdon has acquired a wide range of property on behalf of our clients and built a team of London advisors, each specialising in a key area of the market.

Chloe Leefe

Firm: Aykroyd & Co

Rank: Recommended (New)

A director at Aykroyd & Co with more than17 years’ experience, Leefe’s background has been mainly focused on the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, although she has also advised clients on the wider Central London market. Leefe says she is intuitively able to understand every client’s search brief, allowing her to deliver results in a professional and positive way.

Will Watson

Will Watson, The Buying Solution

Firm: The Buying Solution

Rank: Top Recommended

Will Watson joined Knight Frank’s independent buying arm, The Buying Solution, as its head of London in January 2019. In this role, he provides service to applicants, contacts and clients who value independent advice when buying residential property. A deft adviser, he specialises in purchasing prime residential properties and is proud of the level of service he is able to provide to a small number of private clients.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking buying agents, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best buying agents: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser in the digital version of the Spear’s 500.

