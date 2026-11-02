Belgravia penthouse comes to market for £48 million at Chelsea Barracks

Chelsea Barracks is a 12.8 acre estate set around seven garden squares in Belgravia // Image: Chelsea Barracks

A penthouse at the Chelsea Barracks development has come to market for £48 million, as new research confirms Belgravia as London’s leading area for super-prime transactions during the year so far.

The Penthouse at 1 Five Fields Square is a 6,911 sq ft residence designed by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, also behind The Berkeley Bar & Terrace and the interiors of Claridge’s Restaurant.

The Chelsea Barracks penthouse has its own bar area // Image: Chelsea Barracks

The super-prime five-bedroom property is fully furnished, which includes antique Gio Ponti armchairs, a Christopher Farr rug and a ceiling mural by the artist Beth Rodway.

The property’s designers said they wanted the the residence to feel ‘as much like a private collection as a home’ // Image: Chelsea Barracks

Chelsea Barracks is a Belgravia residential development by Qatari Diar, the property arm of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund which has spent nearly £4 billion so far in UK real estate projects since it was founded in 2005.

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As well as concierge and security, the development’s residents have access to The Garrison Club, which comes with a tennis court and luxury wellness spa with a swimming pool, sauna and treatment rooms.

The tennis court is exclusive to Chelsea Barracks residents as part of the The Garrison Club // Image: Chelsea Barracks

The penthouse’s 3,035 sq ft of external area includes a terrace attached to the property’s main bedroom.

‘For this project, we wanted to create a home that feels both uplifting and deeply personal. Colour became the thread that ties the spaces together, allowing each room to have its own distinct identity while still feeling part of a cohesive whole,’ commented designer Bryan O’Sullivan.

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Belgravia leader for London super-prime transactions

According to Savills data published last week, Belgravia is London’s leading area for super-prime transactions in 2026 so far, accounting for 18 per cent of all property transactions in the UK capital surpassing £10 million.

The property developer’s analysis, published last week, put Knightsbridge in second place on 15 per cent and Kensington in third with 11 per cent.

Savills found that there were 26 London property sales above £10 million in the third quarter of 2026, taking the total to 89 transactions in 2026. The organisation also found that £10 million-plus buyers now account for the largest share of London super-prime spending since 2019.