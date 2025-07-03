Why Larry Ellison’s SailGP is attracting high-profile investors from Anne Hathaway to Kylian Mbappé

SailGP sees national teams race advanced 50-foot hydrofoiling boats that raise themselves out of the water to achieve speeds of up to 100 km/h / Image: SailGP

LeBron James owns a stake in Liverpool FC. David Beckham is a co-owner of Inter Miami CF. Ryan Reynolds is a co-owner of Wrexham AFC. And billionaires such as the Glazers, John Henry and Todd Boehly have stakes in top Premiership teams too.



But football is far from the only sport the rich and famous want to invest in. Increasingly, boldface names and billionaires are being attracted to other emerging leagues, where the headroom for investments to rise in value may be even greater.

One such opportunity is SailGP, which was co-founded in 2018 by former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and Olympic gold medallist Sir Russell Coutts. It has also attracted investment from the likes of Anne Hathaway and Kylian Mbappé.

[See also: Is buying a football club a good investment?]

The international sailing competition sees national teams race advanced 50-foot hydrofoiling boats that raise themselves out of the water to achieve speeds of up to 100 km/h. The league’s rules, which force all teams to use the same type of equipment, puts the emphasis on strategy and crew performance rather than engineering or budgetary advantages.

So far, it’s proved to be an effective formula. SailGP has brought onboard Rolex as its title partner and has already doubled its revenue since the 2022/2023 season.

The next Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix will take place in Portsmouth on July 19 and 20 / Image: SailGP

SailGP has many features of an investable sport franchise, says the president of multifamily office Certuity, Rich Bursek. He’s practising what he preaches, after becoming part of the ownership group behind the league’s Italian team. ‘There is a format, there is a fan base, there is high-level social media content, the teams are established and the sponsorships are all in place,’ says Bursek.

Not only that, but SailGP has huge scope for further growth, thanks to its internationalism and potential to reach a huge number of people. ‘We’ve got this big [potential] audience, which is the entire world,’ Bursek says.

[See also: Best sport and betting experts for high-net-worth individuals]

For Bursek, putting money into the franchise didn’t seem like a gamble. SailGP’s business model is already ‘tested’ and ‘established’, he notes.

Bursek adds that a long-term deal with Red Bull and Anne Hathaway’s backing of Team Italy prove the attraction to high-profile names, who have been ‘validating’ the sport through their backing. Other high-profile investors include actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, co-owners of the Australian team, as well as French footballer Kylian Mbappé, who has invested in the French team.

‘There are a lot of smart people looking at SailGP. And they are either coming in as sponsors or as investors,’ Bursek says.

[See also: How fencing can get your child into an Ivy League university]

Why are UHNWs investing in emerging sports?

Although SailGP is among the fastest-growing sports franchises today, it’s part of a broader trend: emerging sports like indoor golf, pickleball, and women’s volleyball are increasingly being seen as the next big opportunities in professional sports investment.

Deloitte’s 2025 sport investment outlook report found that investors are ‘disproportionately’ eyeing deals in high-growth, emerging sports.

There are several factors that account for the investment appeal of less developed sports. One key reason is the share of ownership one can expect. Investing a given amount in a $100 million SailGP team will provide a significantly larger stake than one would receive in a $5 billion NFL team. That larger stake often comes with greater governance rights and protections. ‘I can negotiate and have a seat at the table,’ Bursek explains.

Kylian Mbappe is among the investors of the France SailGP team / Image: Shutterstock

Other factors include novel business models, the founders behind the league, sponsorship opportunities, media coverage, reach, and the overall momentum of the franchise. ‘For example, when [well-known figures] with plenty of investment options choose to back a league, it’s a strong sign of validation,’ says Bursek.

[See also: Is the superyacht industry sailing too close to the wind?]

Then, there is the community aspect. ‘People want to be part of something,’ Bursek explains. For (U)HNWs, investing in a sport often provides access to events, special treatment, and opportunities to meet athletes, coaches, and others involved in the league.

What’s more, investments in emerging sports often have the potential to increase more significantly in percentage terms. Although, of course, that comes with risks too.

See the Emirates Great Britain SailGP team in action at the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, in Portsmouth, 19-20 July. Tickets are available at sailgp.com/greatbritain. Discover how to tune in from afar via sailgp.com/general/how-to-watch.