Best sport and betting experts for high-net-worth individuals in 2024

For high-net-worth individuals interested in sports and betting, there are a select number of experts who can assist in fulfilling a range of needs.

Whether it is a weekend of stalking on a country estate, advice on what to wear on a shoot, or an upmarket take on a traditional bookmakers, these are the advisers who know how to operate within the rarified world of elite sports and country pursuits.

There are also equipment vendors, tutors and even legal advisers, reflecting the broad scope that the industry covers.

Sport and betting experts: names to know

There are 11 advisers in the Spear’s Sport and Betting Experts Index, all of whom have been given a Recommended ranking. Three are highlighted below but to view the complete list, visit Spears500.com or view the table below.

Balthazar Fabricius

Firm: Fitzdares

Balthazar Fitzdares started Fitzdares in 2005 in a Mayfair townhouse, where its premises still are today, after a stint at Ladbrokes with an aim to reinvent old-school bookmaking principles and offer a luxury experience to HNWs.

Megan Bliss

Firm: Blackthorn & Brook

Bliss, a former secretary of the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale Hunt in Dorset, has been offering bespoke hunting and riding tours to small groups for the past decade. She also arranges post-hunt dinner parties for guests.

Susan Breen

Firm: Mishcon de Reya

Susan Breen is a partner in Mishcon de Reya’s betting and gaming arm and has been involved in many of the landmark transactions in the sector.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking sport and betting experts, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best sport and betting experts: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

