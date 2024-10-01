Top of the league for football fans

As the world’s most-watched domestic football competition, England’s Premier League is known for being ruthlessly competitive – and the hospitality is no exception.

On the banks of the Thames in west London, one club has taken that competition to the next level. With its New Riverside Stand, Fulham Football Club will give football fans the ultimate matchday offering – with luxury hospitality packages designed to bring the very best out of the beautiful game.

From fine dining in Michelin-inspired restaurants to panoramic views of the Thames and the iconic London skyline, the emphasis is on combining luxury and VIP hospitality – including private dining – with the trademark passion and authentic atmosphere that fans will expect from a top-flight football club.

Fans wanting to experience the New Riverside Stand can now choose between seven different membership packages, offering the highest standards of matchday hospitality.

The classic Matchday Plus membership offers well-positioned seats, and access to a private, dedicated concourse designed around atmosphere and comfort where fans can expect visits from some of the club’s legends and well-known faces. It’s the traditional matchday experience with an upmarket twist.

The Sky Deck seasonal membership offers members the chance to enjoy its lounges, cocktail bars, and rooftop pergolas. Sky Deck members can go beyond the football, with bars to catch-up with friends and hours of live music and entertainment.

For fans seeking pure dining opulence, look to The Gourmet experience, which boasts a finely crafted five-course menu curated by Michelin-star experienced chefs served with exceptional wines and champagne. Savour the experience in an elegant first-floor restaurant or dine al fresco on the terrace.

For those wanting the pinnacle of football hospitality, Fulham has its two Private Dining suites. This exceptional package is one of the most exclusive viewing experiences in sports, with opportunities to enjoy Michelin-calibre dining, a dedicated maître d’ per suite and their own balcony overlooking the Thames.

As for the match itself, Private Dining guests will be seated just in front of the club’s directors, providing the ultimate vantage point to soak up the action at both ends of the pitch. After the final whistle, members will even receive private visits from the club’s first-team players, creating unforgettable memories.

‘My vision for the New Riverside Stand was to provide our fans, and our neighbourhood, with a destination that would continue to honour history and tradition at Craven Cottage – the home of Fulham Football Club since 1896,’ says Shahid Khan, Fulham’s chairman. ‘When it comes to match days, we will offer a premium experience that will be unlike anything in football, in London or elsewhere.’ The focus, he adds, is not just on offering a world-class matchday experience, but also benefiting the long-term future of the club, now in its 17th Premier League campaign.

Similarly, the New Riverside Stand has sought to honour the Fulham community by partnering with local architects and suppliers where possible. Design on the stand was led by Populous, a renowned architectural practice based just over the river in Putney. Completing the stand has supported 2,750 jobs, with an emphasis on local workers.

To ensure that the interiors of the stadium will be just as spectacular as the outside, Fulham has also brought on board some of the most celebrated designers from across Europe, including Lázaro Rosa-Violán of Soho House fame; Stuart Forbes Associates; and the Manchester-based creative agency Music.

Luxury matchday experiences are now available to purchase from Fulham Football Club directly. The final experiences, including the Sky Deck, are scheduled to open in December 2024, in time for the second half of the football season.