Gary Player: The golf legend on racehorses, Rolexes and retirement

How much is an ounce of gold?

An ounce of gold is over $2,000. I purchased gold in the old days when it was $45 an ounce and I sold it. And I’m very sorry I sold it.

How did you earn your first pay cheque?

I worked for my father-in-law at a driving range in South Africa, and I gave lessons at 50 cents each. I ended up making £40 that month (South Africa was on sterling at the time), which was a lot of money in those days, having come from a poor family.

You won £1,000 for your first Open win in 1959. What did you spend it on?

I was married with a baby and we needed it for air fares, hotels and nappies. I couldn’t afford any luxuries. The money started to come in from then, from contracts, which were more important. I’ve been with Rolex for over 65 years. They say everything in business is negotiable apart from quality, and that applies to Rolex.

Are you a saver or a spender?

When I was young I was very much a saver. I’ve given all my children a fair share of money to look after themselves. Now, being close to 90, I’m going to spend like crazy. I’ve worked as hard as any human being and everything I spend money on, I enjoy. The last cheque I write will bounce – you can’t take it with you.

You say you’re the most travelled man in history. How far do you think you’ve flown?

I can’t tell you exactly how far, but over more than 70 years continuously crossing the globe… I’ve lived in two hotels a week and made a lot of sacrifices.

Do you live to work or work to live?

I enjoy working. A lot of people talk about retirement. I’m nearing 90 and I can’t even entertain the word. Retirement is a death warrant. I love my work, I love people and I love life.

What is your legacy?

I won 165 tournaments, more than anyone, and I’m the only one to win the Grand Slam [all four of golf’s majors] on both the regular and senior tours. But that’s not my legacy. My legacy is raising money, hundreds of millions of dollars for the underprivileged people of the world, because I know what it is to struggle.

What’s the secret to good golf course design?

It must be playable for the average golfer. The heart of the game is the amateur, not the pro. People live under stress, and when they go to the golf course you want them to de-stress and have fun.

Who are your heroes?

Ben Hogan. He had the greatest work ethic of any golfer ever, and the best swing.

When you’re not playing golf, what are your passions?

I love racehorses. They say the outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man. Children fall in love with horses and horses fall in love with children. I take an ice cold bath every day, I read a lot, I exercise, I sleep nine hours a night and I laugh a lot.

What’s your best quality?

I hope it’s that I have lots of love in my heart. Billions of people have nothing and that perturbs me. Through faith in God and struggling as I did, I hope the greatest trait I have is love.

And what’s the trait you most dislike in yourself?

I get frustrated with things that I hear and see, but one must accept that as a challenge because you can’t agree with everything and everyone all the time.

